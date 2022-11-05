Game day central | Michigan State at No. 14 Illinois; 2:30 p.m., BTN
The weather today in Champaign is a bit of a double-edged sword.
Strong winds with the potential to ground Michigan State's passing game? Certainly a positive for No. 14 Illinois (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten). Strong enough winds to make some fans think twice about spending a few hours outdoors? Not ideal.
Illinois was trending toward a sellout for today's game against Michigan State. That's still on the table, of course. How many fans make it into Memorial Stadium is to be determined. Working in the Illini's favor is some dedicated tailgaters already stadium adjacent (and maybe more than I anticipated given the conditions).
Wind gusts flirting with 45-50 mph speeds aren't necessarily a bad thing for Bret Bielema's Illinois team. It's a run-first operation that mixes in short and intermediate passing routes. Even if the Spartans know Chase Brown is coming, how are they planning to stop him? Their best defensive player Jacoby Windmon is suspended and so are several of his teammates on that side of the ball after last week's debacle at Michigan Stadium.
Advantage. Illinois.
At least on paper. We'll see if the Illini can extend their winning streak to seven and further bolster their standing on the national stage.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).