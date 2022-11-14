Game Day Central | Monmouth at No. 19 Illinois; 8 p.m., BTN
Follow along with beat writer Scott Richey all night long from State Farm Center:
Here's what Illinois really needs tonight (other than not losing to Monmouth). It's got to be an RJ Melendez or Matthew Mayer game. Something to boost one (or both) of those guys heading into what should be a brutally competitive weekend in Las Vegas.
Mayer was pulled in the second half of both games last week. Illinois coach Brad Underwood addressed it rather succinctly. The Baylor transfer had to start defending better.
Melendez has battled his shot in both games. He missed all five three-pointers he attempted against Eastern Illinois, and while he was better against Kansas City it wasn't great. What was better against the Roos was Melendez's body language. He got the quick hook from Underwood in the EIU game because his body language (and effort) was less than ideal as he struggled offensively.
"It’s where Ayo (Dosunmu) excelled," Underwood said. "Next play. Bad call? Next play. RJ was pressing. He’s had days in practice where he hasn’t missed a shot. It’s not about that for him. It’s simplifying. It’s going to rebound. It’s taking pride in guarding. The game will find you."
Some notable advanced metrics from Illinois' first two wins of the season:
- The Illini forced Eastern Illinois into turnovers on 23.7 percent of its possessions. Kansas City was even more turnover prone, coughing it up on 32.1 percent of its possessions.
- How's this for an offensive rebounding percentage? The Illini hauled in exactly half of their misses against EIU (and still a good 35.9 percent against the Roos).
- The counterpoint to that was Illinois going from turning it over on 19.7 percent of its possessions against EIU to 14.7 percent against Kansas City.
Let's start here. Monmouth has played a pair of power conference opponents to start the season, scoring 52 points against Seton Hall and 42 against Virginia.
It would be rather surprising, then, to see the Hawks fare much better tonight at State Farm Center. Illinois has already posted two blowout victories against low-major teams with a 30-point win against Eastern Illinois and a 38-point win against Kansas City.
The expectation is for more of the same against Monmouth. The Illini have the talent advantage, and they've put that to use twice already this season.
That doesn't mean tonight's game isn't important. It's the last chance for No. 19 Illinois to work out any issues before the level of competition goes up several levels this weekend in Las Vegas. How the Illini played in the first week of the season was good enough to beat the Panthers and Roos. It might not be against UCLA and either Baylor or Virginia.
It's nothing but AP Top 25 showdowns in Las Vegas on Friday and Sunday. Illinois will probably have to shoot it better than the 32.1 percent three-point shooting its posted in the first two games. What EIU and Kansas City couldn't exploit? Odds are UCLA can. The same is true for Baylor or Virginia.
So Illinois might again be a 27-point favorite against Monmouth. There's room to improve even if it's another blowout.
