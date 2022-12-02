Game day central | No. 16 Illinois at No. 22 Maryland; 8 p.m., BTN
Illinois is wearing its home white jerseys tonight at Maryland. Allow me to explain.
Warmups underway in College Park. Maryland's #GoldRush has the #Illini wearing their primary home whites on the road.— IlliniHQ (@IlliniHQ) December 3, 2022
📸: @EdIllini pic.twitter.com/2hWsnM1uyA
Maryland's theme for the game is a #GoldRush. The Terrapins will be wearing an alternate gold (more yellow) jersey. While high definition cameras and TVs now exist, Illinois still probably couldn't wear orange. It wouldn't have been as bad as that 2004 game between the Illini (in orange) and Wisconsin (in red), but still not the best for the broadcast.
So why not the road blues for Illinois, you might ask? It's simple. They've probably been shredded. (That's only slight hyperbole).
I honestly can't remember the last time Illinois wore blue. Considering the Illini's record in blue in the Brad Underwood era is 2-20, you can't really blame them for pretending the blues don't exist.
In case you were wondering, here's Illinois' record in its various jersey options with accompanying win percentage:
White: 34-11 (.756)
Orange: 27-16 (.628)
Blue: 2-20 (.091)
White throwback: 13-7 (.650)
Orange throwback: 21-12 (.636)
These early Big Ten games sneak up on you.
Feast Week leading right into the start of conference play has happened in the Big Ten keeps the spotlight on some of power conferences. Because it's not just a Big Ten deal anymore, although, if I recall correctly, they were the originators.
IS THIS THE MOST TALENTED ILLINI TEAM IN THE PAST DECADE??? https://t.co/hyTAW3m7bh— The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) November 29, 2022
That Illinois will open league play with a road game against an AP Top 25 opponent is simply the quirk of this year's schedule. Mostly because there weren't all that many expectations that Maryland would, in fact, be ranked. First-year coach Kevin Willard has managed to seamlessly meld a returning frontcourt with a brand new transfer backcourt, and the Terrapins are thus far undefeated.
Figures.
Maryland has basically had Brad Underwood's number the last five seasons. Illinois is just 2-5 against the Terps in that span with one win on a neutral court at Madison Square Garden (the Tevian Jones game) and a home win last season.
But there were some clunkers. Like the overtime loss in 2017 that Underwood called "self destructing" and featured both a near comeback from a 22-point deficit and Da'Monte Williams airmailing an inbounds pass with the Illini leading with 4 seconds to play that the Terps turned into a game-tying bucket on their next possession.
The 2019 loss in College Park, Md., was also tough to swallow. Illinois held a late lead and then gave up an 11-1 run in the final 4-plus minutes by not making a single shot. Hard to forget Anthony Cowan dictating the closing minutes.
So we'll what Illinois has for Maryland. It's the FIRST game of the conference season and only league game on the docket tonight, s all Big Ten eyes will be on College Park. No pressure.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).