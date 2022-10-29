Game Day Central | No. 17 Illinois 23, Nebraska 9; 3:29 left 3rd quarter
Continue to follow along with beat writer Scott Richey the rest of the afternoon from Memorial Stadium:
***
Here are a few things I'll be looking for today in Lincoln, Neb.:
- Since the kickers are the only players out right now, let's start there. Caleb Griffin is healthy again after a leg injury cost him the Iowa and Minnesota games. Fabrizio Pinton made all seven of his field goal attempts in those games, while Griffin was 7 of 11 on the season before his injury.
So will Griffin get his spot back? He's out there right now just hammering casual 50-yarders. Or will Pinton keep the field goal kicking duties? He's been more efficient. We'll find out as soon as Illinois kicks a field goal because it's obviously going to happen.
The one job Griffin has 100 percent not lost is his kickoff duties since neither Pinton nor Will McManus can deliver regular touchbacks. Kickoffs to the 10-yard line are not ideal.
- I'll also be watching the running backs, of course, with Chase Brown angling for his ninth straight 100-yard game and Josh McCray probably available. One interesting note i.e. running back depth is that Jordan Anderson made the trip instead of fellow freshman Aidan Laughery.
Another note on Brown. He hasn't had one of those 200-yard monster games yet this season after putting up two in 2021. Facing the worst defense in the Big Ten might create that opportunity.
- Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson has been sacked 19 times this season. The Illinois defense, at least since after the Indiana game, has succeeded in regularly putting opposing quarterbacks on their backs. The Cornhuskers' offense gives off some real Virginia vibes (i.e. liking to hit big plays in the passing game). If you recall, Brennan Armstrong spent a good chunk of that game running for his life (if he wasn't getting hit).
Our @adzilis caught up with Scott and Karen Reiman, parents of #Illini junior Tip, who never miss a game.
***
The more informal warmups ahead of the actual pregame warmups are underway on Tom Osborne Field. Illinois running back Josh McCray was out early and didn't seem to be wearing the brace on his right knee that he had for the Minnesota game where he dressed but didn't play.
Adding McCray back in the fold won't change the fact that Chase Brown is the No. 1 running back on the nonexistent Illinois depth chart (Nebraska actually provided one!), but the big bruiser of a sophomore could still play a pivotal role.
All those short yardage scoring opportunities near the goal line that wound up being field goals instead of touchdowns? It's not a stretch to think the 6-foot-1, 235-pound McCray might be able to punch one of those in.
Front of mind. Center on chest.
Turn the Huskers into creamed corn, Illini. pic.twitter.com/cuZwLLXeNi
***
I heard exactly zero chants of "Go Big Red!" in the first 30 minutes I was in Lincoln, Neb., this morning. Kind of disappointing for my first trip here for football. Either the big crowds were elsewhere other than next to Memorial Stadium or the Cornhuskers have given up on this season.
I kid. It's easily more the former. Even after the disastrous start to the season, there seems to be renewed hope in what interim coach Mickey Joseph can do. That's the jist of what I gleaned from spending time in Omaha, Neb., on Friday night. Anything would be better than Scott Frost, right?
That's what makes this an interesting game for Illinois. The Illini have a division title legitimately in their sights for the first time since divisions started in the Big Ten. And Nebraska isn't just in a "play the spoiler" role. Illinois hasn't locked this thing up just yet, and the 'Huskers certainly aren't out of the chase (along with Purdue and Wisconsin).
How process driven this Illinois team has been this season, which is a direct result of coach Bret Bielema's approach, should bode well to this turning into some kind of trap game. As an aside, it's still wild to think Illinois football can have trap games. This season is far different than any other I've covered in my time in Champaign.
How far the Illini will take this thing, of course, is still to be determined. A win today in Lincoln would obviously be another strong step in the right direction.
