Game day central | No. 17 Illinois at Nebraska; 2:30 p.m., ABC
I heard exactly zero chants of "Go Big Red!" in the first 30 minutes I was in Lincoln, Neb., this morning. Kind of disappointing for my first trip here for football. Either the big crowds were elsewhere other than next to Memorial Stadium or the Cornhuskers have given up on this season.
I kid. It's easily more the former. Even after the disastrous start to the season, there seems to be renewed hope in what interim coach Mickey Joseph can do. That's the jist of what I gleaned from spending time in Omaha, Neb., on Friday night. Anything would be better than Scott Frost, right?
That's what makes this an interesting game for Illinois. The Illini have a division title legitimately in their sights for the first time since divisions started in the Big Ten. And Nebraska isn't just in a "play the spoiler" role. Illinois hasn't locked this thing up just yet, and the 'Huskers certainly aren't out of the chase (along with Purdue and Wisconsin).
How process driven this Illinois team has been this season, which is a direct result of coach Bret Bielema's approach, should bode well to this turning into some kind of trap game. As an aside, it's still wild to think Illinois football can have trap games. This season is far different than any other I've covered in my time in Champaign.
How far the Illini will take this thing, of course, is still to be determined. A win today in Lincoln would obviously be another strong step in the right direction.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).