Game Day Central | No. 19 Illinois vs. No. 16 Virginia; 2 p.m., ESPN
There's no better tournament "trophy" during Feast Week than the one handed out to the winner of the Continental Tire Main Event. It's pure Las Vegas ... an honest to God championship belt.
Whoever takes home said belt this weekend will have really earned it. The Maui Invitational, especially since it's actually back in Maui, is still the premier Feast Week college basketball tournament.
In terms of sheer firepower, though? It was tough to beat the Main Event field in Las Vegas. All four teams were ranked in the top 20 of the latest AP Top 25, and the level of play in Friday's semifinals lived up to those rankings. Virginia used a monster run to start the second half to beat a top 10 Baylor team. Then Illinois mounted its own second half comeback to beat ... a top 10 UCLA team.
Illinois' Dain Dainja is 30-35 from the field this season. That's 85.7% for those of you keeping score at home.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 20, 2022
The Illini will go toe-to-toe with Virginia in the finals of the Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas.
Who needs NETFLIX?
There were probably plenty who thought it would be Beas-Bruins in the title game. They'll still play. It will just be for third place.
The championship is all orange and blue. Illinois and Virginia. Fitting, really, considering those two fan bases SHOWED OUT in Las Vegas. There were small pockets of Baylor and UCLA fans. Illinois and Virginia fans basically filled the arena (or at least the bottom half that's not curtained off).
So it might be a noon Sunday game in Las Vegas with the Main Event title on the line, but the atmosphere should be wild. Love to see it.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).