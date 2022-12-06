Game day central | No. 2 Texas vs. No. 17 Illinois; 6 p.m., ESPN
I've got to be honest. When I walked from the concourse into the arena at Madison Square Garden, I came up a little short.
The building itself? Pure basketball arena. Then you think about everything that's happened here. (And I'm not talking about the Tevian Jones game against Maryland).
You can’t really tell because I’m up top about to go on @wdws1400 but the #Illini are wearing their orange throwbacks tonight vs. Texas. pic.twitter.com/CtuwjFQqdr— Scott Richey (@srrichey) December 6, 2022
Of course, my first thought was get to the corner where Reggie Miller broke the New York Knicks' heart. So I did. That's probably not the history most people think of when they think of the Garden, but it was such a moment when Miller made the choking gesture to Knicks super fan Spike Lee.
Will tonight's game be that? I'll be honest. It won't. But that doesn't mean it can't be a terrific night of college basketball. (And now that I've said that, I'm counting on the Illini and Longhorns to come through).
***
Hello from the Big Apple! We're about 90 minutes away from arguably the biggest game of the Illinois basketball season. At least for the first month.
Playing UCLA and Virginia (and beating the Bruins) was significant for the Illini. A win tonight at Madison Square Garden against No. 2 Texas? Now that would go down as a statement kind of victory.
This game won't make or break Illinois' season, of course. There are still a handful more nonconference games and 19 Big Ten games to play. But beating the Longhorns? That would be huge.
Mostly because it's the kind of win the Illini haven't exactly had a lot of in program history. If you read the preview of today's game, you'll remember that Illinois is 4-40 all-time against teams ranked No. 1 or No. 2 in the AP Top 25.
Texas jumped into that spot after early wins against Gonzaga and Creighton. But both were at home. The Longhorns should have won at the shiny, brand new Moody Center in Austin, Texas.
It's a neutral court night. An environment Illinois has already tackled with its two games in Las Vegas and proven it can play at the highest level of the sport. Maybe it's an advantage for the Illini? Will find out soon in what should be a heck of a matchup at MSG.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).