Good morning from a chilly Ann Arbor where the Illinois football team is trying to reverse a tough start to the month of November.
Back-to-back home losses to Michigan State and Purdue have meant the Illini are no longer in control of their destiny in the Big Ten West.
The good news is it appears Illinois (7-3, 4-3 Big Ten) will have running back Chase Brown available with College Game Day reporting this morning that Brown is expected to play against the third-ranked Wolverines (10-0, 7-0) at Michigan Stadium.
Brown left last Saturday's 31-24 loss to the Boilermakers with a right leg injury. But having the nation's leading rusher at 1,442 yards would be a huge boost for Illinois.
Bret Bielema also made the trip to Ann Arbor with the second-year Illini coach dealing with the loss of his mom, who passed away on Thursday morning.
A team spokesman confirmed to The News-Gazette on Friday that Bielema accompanied the team on the flight from Savoy's Willard Airport.
Two different times and places that are alive in my mind. One of the last pics with my daughters and the other as I stand looking at an amazing mom who always put everyone else first. Those that knew her know what she was to my family and our community. Love you mom. pic.twitter.com/3cwF0NEU8l— Bret Bielema (@BretBielema) November 18, 2022
