Game day central | Penn State 74, No. 17 Illinois 59 (FINAL)
Follow along with beat writer Scott Richey all day from State Farm Center:
***
Illinois and Penn State are inside of 15 minutes to tipoff at State Farm Center. Here are a few keys to the game for the Illini:
- Try to keep Jalen Pickett from being a monster on the boards and turning a slew of defensive rebounds (he had 16 of them Wednesday against Michigan State) into fast break opportunities.
- The way Illinois switches there's no telling who will defend Pickett in the half court, but if it's a guard they'll have to be stout. Penn State likes to use Pickett in post-up actions, and, as Brad Underwood said, the Nittany Lions' guard will just play bully ball down low.
- The Illini's mix of turnover and foul trouble collided in the first half against Texas with a quartet of offensive fouls (on four separate players). Limiting both is an ongoing goal. Today is as good a day as any to make it happen.
- Closing out on shooters (and not fouling them) will be important for Illinois against a Penn State team that's averaging just shy of 30 three-point attempts per game.
***
Let's start here. Today is not a "must win" game for Illinois. There's no real hit the Illini will take in an early December Big Ten loss other than perception.
But resuming conference play in less than a month (Jan. 4 at Northwestern to be precise) at 1-1 in the league would be preferable to doing so winless at the bottom of the Big Ten with at least Minnesota.
But the way the Big Ten has looked in these early games means giving one away at home might be troublesome. More so than usual because the conference has just been squirrely enough the first month of the season. Who would have projected Northwestern beating Michigan State or Nebraska pulling off a huge nonconference rivalry win at Creighton? Not me.
Safest path today is to not let Penn State hang around. There's enough between the Nittany Lions' three-point shooting and Jalen Pickett's triple-double hunt in seemingly every game that they could get frisky in a close game.
***
Illinois fans who keep an eagle eye on the comings and goings of the transfer portal during the offseason might remember the name Michael Henn. After playing at Denver in 2021-22, the 6-foot-8 forward entered the transfer portal and included Illinois and Notre Dame in his top three along with Penn State.
Whether or not the Illini were actually interested in adding the Bellevue, Wash., native is up for debate. Particularly when you consider Illinois already had Matthew Mayer on board.
Henn ultimately wound up at Penn State, although he's played truly minimal minutes (end of game action) in four games this season.
All that's to get here ... Henn is on the Jalen Coleman-Lands seven-year plan. He started his college basketball career with a single season at UC Davis before transferring to Cal Baptist. He redshirted his first season with the Lancers (there was no one-time, penalty-free transfer at that point), then played in 2018-19 before missing the 2019-20 season with an injury.
The last three years? Stops at Portland, Denver and now Penn State. So Henn's five schools even top JCL playing at four in seven years.
***
Good morning from State Farm Center. Illinois and Penn State are 90 minutes away from getting in some late morning Big Ten basketball, and I'm here for it. So, too, is the Illini fan base it seems.
Penn State on a Saturday morning in December? It had the potential to not be a great game attendance wise. The opposite has proven to be true. It's a sellout today at SFC with 15,544 tickets sold.
That speaks more to where Illinois basketball is as a program than the still kind of lackluster home slate. The interest in Illini hoops iis maxed out again. The team is ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 and just beat the No. 2 team in the country. If fans are going to show up in droves in Las Vegas and New York, it only makes sense that the same happens in Champaign.
Brandon Lieb is the first Illinois player on the court.— Scott Richey (@srrichey) December 10, 2022
And what you're all waiting for ... The #Illini are wearing the script throwbacks today against Penn State.
As far as today's game goes, it has all the potential in the world to be a "letdown game" for Illinois. Beating Texas at Madison Square Garden was the highest of highs. Turning around and losing to Penn State as a double-digit favorite at home wouldn't be the lowest of lows, but it would be in the neighborhood.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).