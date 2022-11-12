Follow along with beat writer Scott Richey all day from Memorial Stadium:

***

Here's the list of Illinois players who went through Senior Day activities:

Kody Case

Ryan Johnson

Preston Engel

Deon Pate

Peyton Vining

Verdis Brown

Chase Hayden

Ryan Meed

Calvin Avery

Art Sitkowski

Isaac Darkangelo

Jamal Woods

Tailon Leitzsey

Kendall Smith

Michael Marchese

Luke Ford

Alex Pihlstrom

Julian Pearl

Tommy DeVito

Devon Witherspoon

Quan Martin

Alex Palczewski

Sydney Brown

Chase Brown

***

Based on how much the Marching Illini members carrying all the Big Ten flags struggled as they marched onto the field ... the wind looks like it will be a factor again today at Memorial Stadium. The gusts might not be as violent, but it's a steady breeze out of the North (which just makes it colder, obviously).

Illinois did not handle the wind well last week in the loss to Michigan State. Punter Hugh Robertson REALLY struggled. So it's either lesson learned or a harbinger of something equally as bad.

***

Alec Bryant WILL be in a key role today against Purdue. Seth Coleman has apparently not cleared concussion protocol, as the sophomore outside linebacker is in street clothes.

Bryant could be in key role Saturday Virginia Tech transfer waiting in the wings if Seth Coleman is unavailable

Also OUT for today's game? Sophomore running back Josh McCray, who is in a boot, according to 247Sports' Jeremy Werner. (I haven't gotten eyes on McCray personally). Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley freshman running back Aidan Laughery isn't dressed either.

***

Chase and Sydney Brown haven't just captured the Big Ten's attention this season. They've gone national (and international). TV crews from across the state, country and their native Canada have made the trip to Champaign this season to talk to the nation's leading rusher and one of Illinois' defensive leaders.

That they're twins with a compelling backstory certainly doesn't hurt. The Browns were featured this morning on "Good Morning, America" where a 30-minute interview and 15 minutes of B-roll turned into what amounted to a 90-second feature. TV, man.

***

There's plenty conspiring against a large, boisterous crowd today at Memorial Stadium for the final home game of the 2022 Illinois football season.

First, the weather. It's currently 32 degrees. That's a 40-degree drop from two days ago. Basically ... fall in central Illinois. A little wind (not so much as last week, but still noticeable) doesn't help on that front.

Then there's the stakes for this game. It's still a "must win" type of game for Illinois in its pursuit of a Big Ten West championship, which would be the first division title in program history. But the Illini can't clinch today against Purdue. That went out the window as soon as the clock hit 00:00 last week in the loss to Michigan State.

Plus, it's basketball season. A ranked Illinois team just won twice this week with Dain Dainja turning into the early-season star. This isn't Kentucky-level "Basketball school" vs. "Football school" but things trend more toward the former in Champaign.

Maybe I'm wrong and the crowd will be poppin'. It could happen. The crowds have been better this season the longer it's gone. We'll see.