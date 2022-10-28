PREGAME 15:00 | Tonight's starters are in:
QUINCY:
#0 Paul Zilinskas
#4 Jamuarie Coakley
#11 Zion Richardson
#15 Malik Hardmon
#33 Mason Wujek
ILLINOIS
#0 Terrance Shannon Jr.
#15 RJ Melendez
#24 Matthew Mayer
#33 Coleman Hawkins
#55 Skyy Clark
***
PREGAME 20:00 | We're down to less than 20 minutes before the pregame ceremonies and fans are steadily filling the arena. Don't expect tonight's game to be a sellout – or come remotely close – but do expect Orange Krush to be loud and rowdy. Their sections are almost full as tip-off approaches.
The Daily Illini cover that they'll hold isn't exactly wrong.
***
Welcome to basketball season.
Illinois hosts Division-II Quincy tonight at 7 p.m. at State Farm Center to tip off its 2022-23 men's basketball season.
The Illini went 23-10 last season and advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament while Quincy went 15-16 and lost to McKendree in the opening round of the Great Lakes Valley Conference tournament.
Beat writer Scott Richey has you covered with everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game, including a full preview and how Brad Underwood readied his sixth squad for its season debut.
Joe Vozzelli and I are tag-teaming tonight's coverage; I'll have live updates here as the game unfolds, and Joe has you covered on Twitter and online and in print after the game wraps up.
I'm filling in for @srrichey, who's in Lincoln this weekend for #Illini football. Follow along for coverage of @IlliniMBB's exhibition game tonight against Quincy. Tip-off at 7 in 90 minutes. pic.twitter.com/41ukbNIMJU— Joe Vozzelli Jr. (@JoeVozzelli) October 28, 2022
***