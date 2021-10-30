Game Day Central | Rutgers at Illinois; 11 a.m., BTN
Some pre-warmups warmups observations ...
-- Illinois coach Bret Bielema has a rule for his skill position players. No sleeves when it's cold. Even a slightly greater chance the ball pops loose is reason enough to ban them in Bielema's mind.
Defensive lineman Johnny Newton took that a step further for his warmup before official warmups. Newton was shirtless as he used the base of the field goal posts as a makeshift offensive linemen to practice technique against. It's 51 degrees and overcast. I'd imagine it was a bit brisk for Newton.
-- There's something meta about a long snapper snapping to another long snapper. Backup long snapper Aidan Hall is currently getting some reps in with Ethan Tabel filling the punter role.
-- New No. 2 quarterback Ryan Johnson is getting in some extra throws with a manager. The Division II transfer walk-on is next in line should Brandon Peters either get hurt (again) or play poorly enough the Illinois coaching staff makes a change. The latter scenario would have to be pretty dire, in my estimation, for Johnson to get on the field.
***
Last Saturday was great for Illinois football. An upset in Happy Valley. A boost, perhaps, toward finishing the first year of the Bret Bielema era on a positive note with some winnable games remaining on the schedule.
Capitalizing on that road win against then No. 7 Penn State now becomes the challenge. The impact of that type of victory would certainly be blunted should the Illini turn around and lose at home to Rutgers. A winless-in-the-Big Ten Rutgers, no less.
It's, by the very definition, a "must win" game for Illinois today at Memorial Stadium. A loss wouldn't shut the door completely on bowl eligibility, but it would mean winning the final three games of the season (including at Iowa). Beating the Scarlet Knights creates a more viable scenario.
A win today against Rutgers, winless in the Big Ten or not, though isn't some straightforward affair. Yes, the Illinois defense has shown improvement each week since getting torched at Virginia. And, yes, the Illinois run game was terrific at Penn State. The Nittany Lions couldn't solve the "Barge" package with seven offensive linemen and two tight ends. Or bring down Chase Brown or Josh McCray.
What this Illinois team is not, however, is a team that can count on its passing game. If Rutgers figures out a workable counter to the "Barge" package, Brandon Peters is going to have to show some ability to move the ball through the air. That's been ... less than successful this season.
And it's all on Peters. Art Sitkowski is out for the season after breaking his arm in one of the many overtimes at Penn State. And the only way it's not Peters is if he gets hurt, which isn't off the table given both his history and how this season has played out so far. Then the Memorial Stadium crowd might get introduced to Division II transfer walk-on Ryan Johnson.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).