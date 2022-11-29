Game day central | Syracuse at No. 16 Illinois; 6:30 p.m., ESPN
The 2-3 zone Syracuse has run, well, forever under Jim Boeheim makes the Orange fairly unique in the college basketball world. It's not the type of defense Illinois typically faces, and that's held true this season.
"We have seen some," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "We haven’t seen a ton. Obviously, it’s what Jim does and what Syracuse is known for. We’ll have to execute against it. We’ll have to make some shots and move the ball and do all the things you have to do against the zone to beat it."
It's game day in Champaign. A rather important game, too. Not that Syracuse is a world beater this season. Or because everyone will be at State Farm Center mourning the end of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.
But tonight's game is the start of an important four-game stretch for Illinois to wrap up the first month of the season. The Illini were tested in Las Vegas with games against a pair of AP Top 25 opponents. Splitting them was fine. Lessons were learned.
The next four games are just as important. Tonight's game against Syracuse isn't in "must win" territory, but the struggling Orange have made it more of a "would be better if you didn't lose" game.
Then Big Ten play starts Friday at Maryland against a Terps team that's surprised in the first few weeks and is now ranked. A showdown with a top three Texas team follows at Madison Square Garden. Then Penn State at home to round out the early Big Ten games.
This stretch won't make or break the Illinois season. But it's an opportunity to make a statement, potentially several of them, in the first month. Starting with a win tonight against Syracuse would be the right first step.
