THREE BIG STORYLINES
Linebacker depth
Bret Bielema held out some hope Jake Hansen would be cleared to play for last Saturday’s 13-9 loss at Purdue. It’s part of the reason why the sixth-year linebacker traveled to West Lafayette, Ind., for the game at Ross-Ade Stadium. The Illini also prepared in the final few days of the week like Hansen wouldn’t play. Tarique Barnes shifted over to Hansen’s middle linebacker spot to pair with Khalan Tolson on the weak side in what was mostly a 3-4 look for the Illini defense.
“It’s been a five-week, get-to-know-you kind of thing,” Bielema said about Barnes and Tolson, who missed spring ball and weren’t fully cleared until right before the Week 0 game against Nebraska on Aug. 28. “I’ve coached linebackers my whole career, so, tangibly when I saw them, they have a lot the DNA that you want. They can run, they can strike, they can hear, they can listen (and) they’ve got good vision. Linebackers, a lot of times, if they can see things without turning their head, that’s a good sign. They’ve got great peripheral vision (and) very, very high football IQ.”
New freshman on the field
Most of Pat Bryant’s snaps against Purdue came on running plays. The freshman wide receiver was more decoy or downfield blocker if the play developed well enough behind him. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound native of Jacksonville, Fla., did get involved in the passing game late against the Boilermakers. Bryant, who got his first career reception on a 17-yard catch at Virginia, hauled in three passes for 25 yards against the Boilermakers. His opportunity is notable, as Illinois has turned to mostly younger wide receivers — particularly on the outside — after neither Brian Hightower nor Jafar Armstrong were healthy to start the season.
“Sometimes, freshmen just take a little bit longer through camp and early in the season to start getting them reps in there, but he’s at a spot right now where he can start handling some reps and understands what he’s doing,” offensive coordinator Tony Petersen said. “He’s long. He’s got great hands. I mean, you saw that one play towards the end on that boot out to the sideline he caught on the sideline. He looked like he had been playing for two to three years here.”
Aggressive approach
Two consecutive weeks of improvement from the Illinois defense put the team in position to win a pair of Big Ten games. Two late drives by Maryland and one from Purdue snuffed out that opportunity. Defensive coordinator Ryan Walters doesn’t second guess the decisions he made in those late fourth-quarter drives. He believed his defense could make the necessary plays. Key in Walters’ opinion in coming through should those situations present themselves again this week or this season? Attention to detail, not being afraid of the moment and not switching mindsets from making a play to trying not to give up a play.
“I think our guys have shown we’re at our best when we’re aggressive,” Walters said. “That’s not saying we’re blitzing all the time. But it is saying when we read something and our key tells us one thing, to go ahead and pull the trigger. Trust your preparation and be confident. I think our guys have earned the right to be confident because the way they prepare. I think we need to carry over that confidence that we have throughout the course of the game to those final drives.”
TWO KEY MATCHUPS
Illinois defense vs.
Charlotte passing game
While the Illinois defense has tightened up after getting scorched by Virginia three weeks ago, it’s been more of a “bend, don’t break” scenario in losses to Maryland and Purdue. Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa still threw for 350 yards and one touchdown. Purdue backup quarterback Aidan O’Connell threw two interceptions, but still completed 12 of 19 passes for 182 yards and the game-winning touchdown. The Illini face another dangerous quarterback this week. Charlotte’s Chris Reynolds has thrown for 924 yards and nine touchdowns in four games and has multiple big-gain weapons led by wide receiver Chris Dubose, who already has 20 catches for 323 yards and four touchdowns.
Josh McCray vs.
Charlotte run defense
Chase Brown could also factor into the Illinois run game, but even a “good to go” from Bret Bielema on the one-time No. 1 running back isn’t a guarantee given his injury issues so far this season. McCray by himself might be too much for the 49ers. The 6-1, 240-pound Illini freshman set career highs last week with 24 carries for 156 yards after a smaller breakout a week prior. Maryland and Purdue found out how difficult it is to bring McCray down. Charlotte’s run defense ranks 124th nationally, giving up an average of 234.2 yards per game. Considering that’s the only part of the Illinois offense that’s working right now, that could be a difference-maker in the game.
ONE STAT THAT MATTERS
Third down is an important down. Maybe the most important. Staying on the field offensively with third-down conversions is key to sustaining drives. Getting off the field defensively on third down is just as crucial. Illinois is struggling in both this season relative to the rest of the Big Ten. The Illini are tied for 64th nationally and rank 10th in the Big Ten with a 40.7 percent third-down conversion rate offensively. Defensively, Illinois ranks 91st nationally and 13th in the Big Ten with a 41.5 percent third-down stoppage rate. Charlotte is better in both.
ILLINOIS WILL WIN IF …
... its offense can serve as a true complement to a defense that has shown improvements in the last two weeks. Bret Bielema is big on complementary football. He’s not getting it from his offense that has become one-dimensional following Brandon Peters’ return from his (non-throwing) shoulder injury. The Illini run game has been fine. Good even. But Peters’ inefficiency has crippled an already lackluster passing game. It’s not all on Peters, of course. Pass protection has to be better, and the Illinois wide receivers have to find some way — any way — to get a little more open.
CHARLOTTE WILL WIN IF …
... the 49ers can do more than just move the football on the Illinois defense. The Illini are giving up 449 yards per game through five games. Even an improved effort the last two weeks saw Maryland total 481 yards of total offense in a 20-17 comeback win over the Illini and an anemic Purdue offense put up 315 yards to do just enough to beat Illinois 13-9. Most of that was through the air, which also happens to be Charlotte’s strength. What the Illinois defense hasn’t done is give up many points. Just 33 in two games after giving up 42 at Virginia. But if Charlotte can finish drives? Illinois will be in trouble.
THE PICK
Illinois 24, Charlotte 21
A steady dose of Josh McCray and maybe — just maybe — a bit more from the passing game could help Illinois snap its four-game losing streak in its final nonconference game of the season. A win isn’t guaranteed, of course. Even in a Big Ten vs. Conference USA matchup. The last one in Champaign saw Texas San Antonio head home with a win and a $1.1 million paycheck. Illinois is guaranteeing Charlotte $1.2 million for Saturday’s game. It’s better to pay for a win than a loss (N-G prediction record: 5-0).