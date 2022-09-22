Three big storylines
‘Respect all, fear none’
Illinois coach Bret Bielema didn’t have to remind his team about the potential perils of a matchup against an FCS opponent. Northwestern did that Saturday with a 31-24 home loss to Southern Illinois — the seventh such win for an FCS program this season. The Illini have barely uttered the term “FCS” this week. In that regard, the Illinois players are again echoing their head coach.
“One thing Coach B. talks about is ‘respect all, fear none,’” Illini wide receiver Isaiah Williams said. “We’re going to respect every opponent. Just like when we played Wyoming earlier in the year, we knew it wasn’t a Big Ten opponent but they had a special team and good players. Same thing with Chattanooga. They have several good players. Last year, they had a first-round draft pick (New England Patriots offensive lineman Cole Strange). We didn’t have a first-round draft pick. That just tells you they have talent. Every game we come out with the same edge — Big Ten or not Big Ten, FCS or FBS.”
When a plan comes together
Tarique Barnes was fairly certain he wasn’t going to like what was going to be a three-man rotation at linebacker along with CJ Hart and Isaac Darkangelo. The idea that Bielema believed he had three starters for two spots. But Barnes got acclimated to the idea during training camp and bought in to the concept fully in the season opener when he saw it in action — how it really worked — for the first time. Through three games, Barnes, Hart and Darkangelo have split snaps fairly equally.
“I really like where we are at this point,” Barnes said. “I like how we’ve grown. We build off each other. For me, that’s a big part of it. You do your part, but you also have a point where you can relax for a few plays and go back out refreshed again. Every snap should be at 100 percent.”
Controlling penalties
Illinois essentially doubled up its opponents in the first three games of the season with 25 penalties for 232 yards. The average of just more than eight penalties per game is significantly more than the five penalties per game the Illini committed last season, and they’re on pace for 100 penalties this season after being flagged for 60 a year ago. What’s troubled Bielema the most is how many of those 25 penalties in three games have come before the snap and after the whistle, with the latter a rather significant number of unsportsmanlike conduct flags.
“To me, those are very controllable,” Bielema said. “If we do well, statistically in the country, in pre-snap and post-(whistle) penalties, we’re going to put ourselves a position to win a lot of games. Now, a penalty that occurs after the snap and before the whistle, some people might be able to live with. I understand holding calls are going to happen. I understand that (defensive pass interference) is going happen. I understand, occasionally, there may be a high-low block that is not intentional and is just a product of the play. We’ve had a couple of those, but we can definitely control certain things.”
Two key matchups
Tommy DeVito vs.
Chattanooga front seven
The Mocs have maintained a rather constant presence in opposing backfields through their first three games of the season with 27 tackles for loss generating 120 negative yards of offense for those teams. That includes 10 sacks, with junior defensive lineman Ben Brewton leading the way with 31/2 sacks and junior edge rusher Jay Person notching 21/2 sacks in three games. DeVito hasn’t been brought down in the pocket all that frequently yet this season, but the Illinois offensive line hasn’t been as successful keeping him upright as it did in the season opener. DeVito was sacked zero times against Wyoming, but six times in the last two games.
Illinois defense vs. Ailym Ford
What Wyoming (mostly quarterback Andrew Peasley) accomplished in the run game in Week 0 has become a serious outlier for the Illinois defense. The Illini held Indiana to 32 yards on 26 carries and were equally as stout against Virginia allowing 42 yards on 29 carries. Ford will be another challenge. Every full season the 5-foot-9, 213-pound running back has played for Chattanooga has ended in at least 1,000 rushing yards. Ford rushed for 1,081 yards and nine touchdowns as a true freshman in 2019, didn’t play in the spring FCS season in 2021 and put up 1,071 yards and 11 touchdowns last fall. He’s off to a decent start to 2022, as well, rushing for 331 yards and four touchdowns and catching five passes for 109 yards and two more scores for the Mocs.
One stat that matters
Illinois ranks 17th nationally defensively after allowing an average of 265.3 yards in its first three games of the season. While that still might be just sixth in the Big Ten behind Minnesota, Michigan, Iowa, Rutgers and Wisconsin, it’s still an improvement for the Illini. An improvement that is buoyed by the efforts of the Illinois defense on third down. The Illini’s opponents are converting on just 23.9 percent of their third-down opportunities, which is good enough for 12th nationally and second in the Big Ten only behind Minnesota. The Gophers have given up just four third-down conversions in 34 tries for a success rate of just 11.8 percent for opposing offenses.
Illinois will
win if …
... it can keep up what’s become a fairly successful combination of a smothering defense and a balanced offense that’s done enough not to be completely tripped up by turnover issues and its own troubles on third down. It’s not exactly some secret formula. Run the ball. Stop the run. And should the Illini offense hold on to the ball a little better, what’s been a pair of solid wins might turn into something more of a statement victory.
Chattanooga will
win if ...
... it can at least slow down Illinois running back Chase Brown because no one’s figured out how to stop the nation’s top rusher just yet. The Mocs allowed just 234 rushing yards in three games against Wofford, Eastern Illinois and North Alabama — 2.3 yards per carry — and taking that element away from the Illini will be crucial in trying to get the upset win at Memorial Stadium. Chattanooga might have the defense to do it since it boasts a top-10 FCS defense that’s allowed just four touchdowns in three games.