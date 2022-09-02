Three big storylines
Sixth starter?
Jordyn Slaughter made his 2022 Illinois debut in the second quarter of last Saturday’s win against Wyoming. Subbing for Zy Crisler at right guard, the Belleville native provided some push up front as a run blocker. Chase Brown was the beneficiary with 42 rushing yards on the early second-quarter drive, including an 11-yard touchdown run. Nobody celebrated that score more than Slaughter, who missed all of the 2021 season — a year he was projected as a potential starter — because of a broken ankle suffered the first day of fall camp.
“Seeing him work and finally earn that opportunity to get a touchdown, get a scoring drive, after all the adversity he’s been through, there’s no better story than that,” Illinois offensive lineman Julian Pearl said. “He was supposed to come into his role and got an injury. Battling back from that, I don’t think a lot of people would have done it like he did it. I definitely commend him for that.”
Prepping for the Hoosiers
Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters faces the same situation his Wyoming counterpart did last week. How do you prep for an offense that will unveil a brand new scheme for the first time on game day? For Walters, it’s been “studying the heck out of Walt Bell.” That’s meant diving deep on the offenses Bell, Indiana’s first-year offensive coordinator, ran at Massachusetts, Florida State and Maryland. Bell joined the Hoosiers’ staff this offseason after posting only a 2-23 record in two-plus seasons at UMass before he was fired last November.
“The scheme stays consistent,” Walters said about what Bell generally does offensively. “There’s little tweaks here and there with some alignments and some of the ways they try to utilize their roster, but he wants to spread you out. There’s a horizontal aspect to his run game. He tries to get the ball to his athletes in space. … We’ll definitely get challenged more on the perimeter. I think the world of (Missouri transfer quarterback Connor Bazelak) and got to see first hand how he handled pressure as a young guy in the SEC and had success early there. I’m sure he’s looking forward to a fresh start. I think Walt Bell probably has a chip on his shoulder, too, coming off his UMass tenure. We’ll have our hands full.”
Moving the chains
Brian Hightower topped his total production from the 2021 season in Illinois’ season opener against Wyoming. It wasn’t hard. Hightower’s four catches for 32 yards were four more catches and 32 more yards than he had a year ago when he missed the start of the season with an injury and then seemingly fell out of favor with former offensive coordinator Tony Petersen. Also notable about Hightower’s efforts against Wyoming was the fact the Illini picked up a first down on three of his four receptions.
“It felt like I was a kid again,” Hightower said. “I had a lot of fun out there. I just want to help the team win as much as possible. … It’s just executing, to be honest. Knowing the down and distance. (Coach Bret Bielema) teaches us a lot about that. It’s knowing my job.”
Two key matchups
Tommy DeVito
vs. Indiana pass rush
Wyoming barely touched Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito last week. He was knocked down a single time and still managed to throw a touchdown pass to Pat Bryant. The Illini offensive line will face a stiffer challenge from the Indiana defense. Micah McFadden might be gone after a 2021 season as a regular in opposing backfields, but the Hoosiers didn’t lose their aggressive defensive approach. DeVito will face more pressure in the pocket — something that derailed his Syracuse career because of the number of times he got hit. The goal this season? Stay upright.
Devon Witherspoon
vs. Connor Bazelak
The only surprise Friday will be if Indiana coach Tom Allen sticks with incumbent quarterback Jack Tuttle instead of starting Bazelak. The Missouri transfer threw for nearly 5,000 yards in two seasons as the Tigers’ starter and has a career 66.3 completion percentage. Bazelak also threw 11 interceptions last fall. While he might opt to throw away from Witherspoon, the Illinois cornerback already has one interception on the season and might turn into this year’s Kerby Joseph when it comes to playmaking in the secondary.
One stat that matters
Illinois holding Wyoming quarterback Andrew Peasley to 5-of-20 passing for 30 yards and an interception wasn’t a product of backfield pressure. The only time the Illini defense actually touched Peasley, in fact, came as he left the pocket to run the ball. Illinois finished its season opener with exactly zero sacks, zero quarterback hurries and just one tackle for loss split between Tarique Barnes and Keith Randolph Jr.
Illinois will win if ...
... what happened last Saturday against Wyoming is replicated. Indiana might be in the midst of a total program collapse, but the Hoosiers are more talented than the young, inexperienced Cowboys. What the Illini were able to get away with in their opener probably won’t fly on Friday night. But a balanced offense and a stingy defense could yield a Big Ten road win.
Indiana will win if ...
... the desperation to win this game — to put the eight-game losing streak to end the 2021 season behind them — doesn’t overwhelm good sense and good football. Starting last season ranked among the nation’s best programs and then completely bottoming out has erased any remaining good vibes from Indiana’s successful COVID-19 season in 2020.