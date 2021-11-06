THREE BIG STORYLINES
Making steady defensive progress since September struggles
The progressive improvement from the Illinois defense since getting run off the field at Virginia in the third game of the season has included getting at least somewhat better at getting off the field on third down. That’s particularly true the last two games.
Penn State converted just 23.5 percent of its third-down opportunities, and the Illini managed to follow that up by holding Rutgers to a 20-percent conversation rate on third down (albeit with the Scarlet Knights going 3 of 3 on fourth down). Illinois is now tied for 57th nationally with Ball State in third-down conversion defense at 37.8 percent, with four games below that mark and five above.
“It matters what’s the down and distance, right?” Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said. “Third-and-6 or 7 is a lot easier to get off the field than third-and-2 or 3. The call sheet gets a little more exotic. The probability of knowing what you’re going to get gets higher. It’s just a product of being better on first and second down the last couple of weeks, in my opinion. Then guys having a heightened awareness of a certain situation — where the sticks are and film study and game plan prep.”
First quarter continues to be problem area for Illini offense
Illinois has scored just five points in the first quarter through its first nine games this season. A Kerby Joseph safety after a completely misplayed punt return by Nebraska in the Week 0 opener and a James McCourt field goal five weeks later against Charlotte. Nothing from the Illini offense, then, if you don’t count McCourt’s quasi-offensive role. Not that first-quarter scoring is the only 15-minute stretch that’s been an issue for the Illinois offense. The Illini rank 122nd out of 130 FBS teams in scoring offense at 17.6 points per game. Repeated slow starts, of course, haven’t helped.
“We talk about starting fast in practice,” Illinois offensive coordinator Tony Petersen said. “We get out there early and get some scripted plays to where we’re hitting on them in practice. That’s kind of a thing we’re hitting right there. ... Yeah, I’d like to score a whole lot more points in the first quarter, I promise you. But I’m much more concerned about how many points we score over the four quarters and what ends up happening at the end result of the game.”
Offensive line play key focus for Bielema now and in the future
Bret Bielema has an affinity for offensive line play. It’s what the Illinois coach built his teams around at Wisconsin, and it’s what he’s focused a fair portion of his recruiting time on given the opportunity this season. The Illini offensive line will look completely different in 2022 with Doug Kramer, Vederian Lowe, Alex Palczewski, Blake Jeresaty and Jack Badovinac all exhausting their eligibility. Bielema has looked at Minnesota’s offensive line — a real strength for the Gophers this fall — and seen a facsimile of what he intends to build in Champaign.
“Even going back to last spring, someone had forwarded me an article I think when (Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck) had taken over Minnesota that first spring, they basically did endless periods of (skeleton drills), because they didn’t have any linemen,” Bielema said. “I think he put an emphasis on offensive line play at that time. I know the way that we recruit, we butt up against them quite a bit. ... Their offensive linemen are big, physical guys who cover you up and move the football.”
TWO KEY MATCHUPS
Illinois run defense vs. Minnesota run game
Finding 100-yard rushers hasn’t been difficult for Minnesota this season. Keeping them healthy? That’s another story altogether. The Gophers lost arguably the Big Ten’s best running back, Mo Ibrahim, in their season opener against Ohio State. Not quite a month later, Trey Potts suffered a season-ending injury severe enough to warrant a six-day hospitalization. Bryce Williams was the next to go down last week at Northwestern. The same Northwestern game where both fourth- and fifth-string running backs Ky Thomas and Mar’Keise Irving both rushed for more than 100 yards. The constant? Minnesota’s stout offensive line. Quite the challenge for Illinois’ middle-of-the-pack-nationally run defense.
Last week’s
Brandon Peters vs. Rest of the year’s Brandon Peters
The Illinois quarterback is coming off of his best performance of the season. The Illini might have dropped the home game to Rutgers, but Brandon Peters wasn’t the reason. Far from it. Consistency is now the buzz word for the 6-foot-5, 230-pound quarterback. Last week’s 14-of-19 passing performance for 190 yards and two touchdowns is the outlier in an otherwise inefficient season for Peters. Even with a 73.7 completion percentage against the Scarlet Knights, the Avon, Ind., native has completed just 54 of 101 passes (53.5 percent) for 600 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in six games. A confident Peters in the pocket with some zip on his passes and willing to pick up the occasional yardage with his feet is what Illinois needs again.
ONE STAT THAT MATTERS
Rutgers going for — and converting — all three of its fourth-down attempts last Saturday certainly skews Illinois’ season-long fourth-down conversion defense. But it can’t be seen as anything but an issue, with the Illini ranking 130th nationally (that would be last among all Football Bowl Subdivision teams) by allowing opposing teams to convert 88.9 percent of their fourth-down chances. Fourth-down conversions are killers for a defense that did most of its job in forcing the opposing team into that situation. Extended drives, of course, only buoy scoring chances, which Rutgers took advantage of last week in its 20-14 road win against the Illini.
ILLINOIS WILL
WIN IF …
... it can figure out a way to put more points on the board. The defense has mostly done its part week after week. Some of that complementary football Illinois coach Bret Bielema talks about could go a long way. And that’s not just the offense finding the end zone on a more consistent basis. It’s within the offense itself. A monster rushing performance helped secure the Illini’s upset win at Penn State. Brandon Peters found his footing for the first time all year against Rutgers. Now, Illinois just needs to figure out how to get both its run and pass games operating at a high level at the same time.
MINNESOTA WILL WIN IF …
... the Gophers continue to do what they’ve done since losing at home to Bowling Green on Sept. 25. That 14-10 loss to the Falcons at Huntington Bank Stadium looked like the end for Minnesota’s chances this season. All the Gophers have done since is win four straight games — and win by running the ball well and stopping the run. As impressive as finding running back after running back capable of a 100-yard game, Minnesota’s run defense has been even better. Illinois already struggled against the No. 1 run defense in the country in its loss to Wisconsin. The Gophers check in at No. 8 nationally.
THE PICK
Minnesota 38,
Illinois 17
P.J. Fleck has had Illinois’ number both in his current job (save for a 2018 thrashing in Champaign) and in his time at Western Michigan. The combination of what Minnesota does well has already given the Illini trouble this season against another Big Ten West division contender. Wisconsin did everything it wanted against the Illini last month. The respective schemes, of course, are significantly different. Yet, it will still be a defensive challenge for Illinois on top of the regular challenges the Illini offense faces trying to produce consistently (N-G prediction record: 7-2).