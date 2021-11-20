THREE BIG STORYLINES
No homecoming this year
Bret Bielema joked this week that his positive COVID-19 test and subsequent isolation meant he took himself out of any pregame narratives surrounding what would have been his return to his alma mater Saturday at Iowa.
Because he understood there would be questions given his time as a player and coach with the Hawkeyes. Not to mention the Tigerhawk tattoo on his leg.
“I don’t want players or our coaches to ever shy away from their past or their history,” Bielema said. “I’ve always said I’ve never met a successful man who isn’t proud of where he came from. I think that carries forward in this moment for me just as much as anything. I have a tremendous amount of respect for (Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz). He gave me a job. Phil Parker, the defensive coordinator, and I were as close as close gets on that first staff when we were together and has had a tremendous influence on my coaching career overall, really over a period of decades. That’s in itself what it is. That doesn’t have any effect on Saturday.”
Designing the game plan
Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters used the Illini’s bye week to get at least somewhat of a head start on his plan for Saturday’s game at Iowa. That the Hawkeyes played last Saturday against Minnesota — a 27-22 Iowa victory — meant the full plan couldn’t be finished, of course, until that game was complete. Particularly with the Hawkeyes’ change at starting quarterback from Spencer Petras to Alex Padilla.
What Padilla did against the Gophers had to be taken into account.
“We got a lot of the early downs sort of taken care of,” Walters said. “Obviously, the previous bye week was a little bit different, because (Penn State) also had a bye, so there was no extra film to add. This week with the Minnesota game, we’re going to take a lot of stock into that game, especially with the quarterback that was playing. We didn’t want to dive into some of the checks or the designers of the week until after we saw what happened (last) Saturday, especially with some of your situational football calls and game plans.”
Getting more from the passing game
Illinois’ passing game has been a work in progress — regardless if Brandon Peters or Art Sitkowski is at quarterback — all season long. All three aspects that constitute a solid passing offense have struggled at times this fall from the protection provided by the offensive line to the quarterbacks making the right reads and throws to the wide receivers getting open. While Isaiah Williams leads the Illini with 38 receptions for 386 yards and two touchdowns, Casey Washington has become a go-to target for Peters since his second return from injury.
“He’s just probably our biggest and most physical wide receiver out on the edge,” Illinois offensive coordinator Tony Petersen said. “When it comes to going one-on-one out there with contested throws, he’s got the most physicality and the most strength at creating a little bit of separation when there probably isn’t any. That’s all you need is a little bit of separation to get your hands on the ball. He’s a natural ball-catcher with his hands. He reaches out and extends and he does whatever he has to right there at the end to make sure he comes up with those contested throws.”
TWO KEY MATCHUPS
Brandon Peters
vs. Iowa secondary
Peters has mostly managed to stay out of turnover trouble during his time at Illinois with a touchdown-to-interception ratio that trends heavily toward the former the past three seasons. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound quarterback has 25 touchdowns to just nine interceptions with the Illini and has four touchdowns and one interception in limited action this season. Peters will have to be risk averse Saturday at Iowa, with the Hawkeyes’ defense leading the nation with 19 interceptions. Four different Iowa players have multiple interceptions this season, and senior cornerback Riley Moss and junior cash (hybrid linebacker/cornerback) Dane Belton lead the way with four apiece.
Illinois defense vs.
Alex Padilla
Padilla is listed as Iowa’s starting quarterback heading into Saturday’s game even though Spencer Petras has been medically cleared following a shoulder injury Nov. 6 against Northwestern. Padilla finished that game and got the start last week against Minnesota, where he completed 11 of 24 passes for 206 yards and two touchdowns. That’s basically the extent of Padilla’s experience, so an Illinois defense that got serious pressure on Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan the last time out could give the Iowa signal caller trouble. The Illini sacked Morgan six times and hurried him on several other occasions. Should Owen Carney Jr. (Illinois’ sacks leader with 61/2) and Co. do that again, the result could be favorable.
ONE STAT THAT MATTERS
Illinois ranks fifth in the Big Ten and 34th nationally in scoring defense at 21.6 points per game. A number skewed by two results after the Illini gave up 37 points to Texas San Antonio and 42 points to Virginia in consecutive games early in the season. Since? Illinois hasn’t given up more than 24 points in the subsequent seven games and is allowing just 17.6 points per game in Big Ten action. Both the overall scoring defense and Big Ten scoring defense numbers are a far cry from previous seasons. Lovie Smith’s five Illini teams gave up 32.4 points per game overall and 34.7 points per game in the Big Ten.
ILLINOIS WILL WIN IF …
... its offense can come close to matching the growth from its defense. The 14 points the Illini scored two weeks ago at Minnesota were enough to take down the Gophers. It might not take that much more to beat an at times equally offense-challenged Iowa, but it will still probably take more. While not lighting up the scoreboard, the Illinois offense has been steadier the last two games with Brandon Peters finding a groove at quarterback and running back Chase Brown continuing to be a threat out of the backfield. The next step is simply finding the end zone more frequently.
IOWA WILL WIN IF …
... its top 15 rushing defense can stifle Brown or its interception-hungry secondary can turn Peters into a turnover machine. Like Illinois, Iowa will likely rely on its defense to carry the day unless Alex Padilla puts together a more efficient performance in what will (likely) be his second career start. The Hawkeyes’ offense isn’t explosive — a 51-point outburst against Maryland notwithstanding — but a more efficient Padilla and another steady performance from running back Tyler Goodson might be enough if the defense clamps down on Illinois.
THE PICK
No. 18 Iowa 17, Illinois 10
The argument can be made that the Illini have a better shot at winning Saturday at Kinnick Stadium against a ranked Iowa team than next week at home in the regular season finale against a Northwestern team that has just three wins and will be trying to fend off a fifth straight loss Saturday at Wrigley Field against Purdue. Illinois’ success on the road in its last two trips would bear out that idea. It would be a momentous victory should it happen given the Illini haven’t won in Iowa City, Iowa in more than two decades. The odds — Illinois is a 121/2-point underdog — just don’t back it up. (N-G prediction record: 7-3).