Three big storylines
Potential to redshirt? Possibly in the cards
Josh McCray played in Illinois’ season opener against Wyoming just long enough to suffer a right knee injury that would sideline him for the next six games. The sophomore running back played again at Nebraska on Nov. 29, but got just a single carry as Illini coach Bret Bielema — who will coach Saturday despite the death of his mother, Marilyn, on Thursday — wasn’t totally sold on McCray’s confidence in his knee. A horse collar tackle against Michigan State led to a left ankle injury that made had McCray miss the Purdue game. He’s questionable for Saturday’s game at Michigan. With just three games played, a potential redshirt is a possibility.
“Josh and I had that conversation literally when it happened, two weeks after the initial injury when they were talking about the projection dates,” Bielema said. “I said, ‘Josh, if I’m correct in the way I evaluate you and think about you, if you return in a scenario it stays under the four-game limit, great. If you only play in five or six, it’s money ahead because I don’t think you’re going to be at a level to stay four years.’”
Early down success vital for Illini
The Illinois offense was balanced in its first down plays last Saturday against Purdue. Nearly equal rushing attempts and passes. Where the Illini struggled, though, was in how much yardage those first down plays generated. Offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. put his group’s efficiency on first down — a measure of how often a team can gain at least 50 percent of the yard “to go” to get a first down — between 40-43 percent. Not good enough. The ideal? At least 50 percent if not closer to 55 percent.
“You get later in the year and people have more film,” Lunney said. “That’s part of it from a strategy standpoint. People understand more of what we’re trying to do and who we are. There’s been a lot of focus on Chase (Brown) so that’s ratcheted up the attention in the run game. There were a few times in the game the other day we handed the ball off in a non-favorable box count. That always puts more stress on our line in that regard when that happens.”
Replicating the Big House environment
Illinois had the sound system at Memorial Stadium cranked during Tuesday’s practice. The combination of crowd noise and music was loud enough it echoed off the buildings nearby, creating a cacophony of sound. If the goal was to generate the kind of raucous environment the Illini might face with 100,000-plus fans packed into Michigan Stadium on Saturday in Ann, Arbor, Mich., consider Illinois’ preparation efforts successful.
“The biggest thing is getting the call,” Illinois linebacker Isaac Darkangelo said about playing in a loud venue. “It’s getting up to the line and telling the line what it is. Being loud. Being vocal. Make sure everybody’s got the call and the signal. Usually it’s not too bad. Plus, everybody’s looking to the sideline. Communication is big. (Linebackers coach Andy Buh) always says not being a church mouse.”
Two key matchups
Illinois defense
vs. Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy
The Wolverines haven’t had to use McCarthy as a rusher all that much this season, but the 2019 News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year is capable of moving the chains in the run game if necessary. With Cade McNamara out after season-ending knee surgery, it’s unlikely Michigan will put McCarthy in too much peril on any designed runs, but that doesn’t change the fact containment by the Illinois defense is still important. McCarthy doesn’t have to just use his feet to gain yardage. He’s just as much a threat avoiding pressure and extending plays in the passing game.
Illinois offensive line vs. Michigan defense
Michigan doesn’t have one player the Illinois offensive line can key on Saturday in Ann Arbor. rusher Mike Morris leads the Wolverines with 71/2 sacks and 11 tackles for loss, but playmaking in opposing backfields is a team effort for Michigan. Seven other players have at least two sacks through 10 games. Eight others beyond Morris have at least three tackles for loss. That just means the Wolverines can put pressure from every direction. Keeping quarterback Tommy DeVito upright and running back Chase Brown operating ahead of the line of scrimmage will be key.
One stat that matters
Brown is still the nation’s leading rusher with 280 carries for 1,442 yards. Illinois’ go-to back has out-touched Michigan’s Blake Corum by 53 carries and has rushed for 93 more yards than his Wolverines counterpart. But Corum has the upper hand on Brown in one key category. Touchdowns. Corum has rushed for 17 touchdowns this season to Brown’s seven. It’s the one statistical category that might trip up the Illini leader when it comes to postseason awards season.
Illinois win win if
... it gets back to the level of play — in all phases — that fueled its six-game winning streak. That means an offense that isn’t stymied on early downs, a defense that can get pressure on the quarterback as effectively as it stops the run and special teams play that can win the field position battle. November hasn’t featured enough of that combination.
Michigan will win if ...
it keeps doing what it’s done all season long. The Wolverines were rightly dragged for their fairly weak nonconference schedule. Colorado State, Hawaii and UConn didn’t move the needle. But Michigan kept winning after Big Ten play started and was a little more impressive each time out, including a 41-17 victory against what was No. 10 Penn State. Why change things now? Feed Corum and play smothering defense. It’s worked through 10 games.