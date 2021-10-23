THREE BIG STORYLINES
Who’s actually starting?
Nothing like some quarterback uncertainty for both teams heading into a Saturday morning showdown on national TV. Game week started with neither Illinois nor Penn State looking to start its No. 1 quarterback following injuries to Brandon Peters and Sean Clifford, respectively, two weeks ago. Now? Maybe they play. Maybe they don’t. Peters has been cleared medically. Clifford has also participated in practice. Neither coach, though, is willing to commit to a starter. So it could be Art Sitkowski for the Illini and either Ta’Quan Roberson or Christian Veilleux for the Nittany Lions. Penn State coach James Franklin was at least a bit more clear on his situation than Illinois’ Bret Bielema, who vaguely addressed Peters’ status.
“All three of them took reps — a third, a third, a third,” Franklin told reporters Wednesday. “We’ll see. I don’t know at this stage. We’ll see where (Clifford’s) at by Saturday. Hopefully, obviously, we’ll have an idea before that, but it was good to see him be able to get some reps (Wednesday) at practice and all three of them were able to.”
Fundamental emphasis
While the majority of the Illinois coaching staff spent last week’s bye week on the road recruiting, Bielema and his coordinators stuck around town to run three days worth of practices. The focus was fundamentals, and the Illinois staff spent a little more time coaching up what Bielema has referred to as his “developmental roster.” Those are the players not on the two-deep that spend most of their time on scout team duringa normal game week. Those practices, though, had value beyond the youngest and least experienced of the Illini.
“I think, for one, fundamentals are the most important thing,” veteran Illinois starting center Doug Kramer said. “Even for me. I’m in my sixth year, and there are guys who are 10-year veterans in the NFL who still focus on the fundamentals every day. Fundamentals are the key to the game — especially offensive line. Just focusing on that every single day. You can’t really get clouded judgment about anything else that’s going on. Focusing on that in the moment is what you really need to do.”
steady APPROACH IS RIGHT FOR BROWN
First-year Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters watched every snap Sydney Brown took in 2020 as part of his early analysis of his new defense. The 6-foot, 205-pound safety was a Third Team All-Big Ten selection in 2019 as a sophomore, but struggled at times in his 2020 follow-up. Walters saw potential in Brown. He also saw how Brown could improve — particularly when it came to learning when to be more aggressive and when he shouldn’t.
“I think he’s really stepped up and taken an onus on being a leader,” Walters said. “I think that’s where he’s improved the most. In order to be a leader you’ve got to be accountable to your teammates. I think that accountability has led to him being more consistent on the field and picking and choosing the right times to be aggressive. ... In the springtime, he was guns blazin’, man, he really was. It’s been fun to see him progress the way he has and he’s probably the first person I’ve coached where I’ve had to pull the reins that much.”
TWO KEY MATCHUPS
Illinois secondary
vs. Penn State receivers
Two Penn State wide receivers in particular. Jahan Dotson is tied for fourth in the Big Ten with 43 catches for 494 yards and six touchdowns. Parker Washington is 11th in the league with 28 receptions for 357 yards and two touchdowns. Both Dotson and Washington will obviously fare better with Sean Clifford at quarterback for the Nittany Lions. Their presence on the field, however, will be the toughest challenge the Illinois defensive backs — namely Illini cornerbacks Devon Witherspoon and Tony Adams — have faced in Big Ten play this season since Maryland’s duo of Dontay Demus and Rakim Jarrett. The Terrapins, of course, racked up 350 yards through the air.
Illinois offensive line
vs. Penn State pass rush
The Nittany Lions’ defense ranks 13th in the Big Ten in total sacks so far this season. Four of Penn State’s 11 sacks belong to Temple transfer and veteran defensive end Arnold Ebiketie, who is tied for seventh individually in the league. Illinois has allowed 15 sacks through seven games to tie for third most in the Big Ten with Purdue and only behind Iowa (18) and Nebraska (21). It’s not just sacks allowed, though, that has plagued the Illinois offensive line. It’s the total number of times either Brandon Peters or Art Sitkowski have faced pressure in the backfield. A play doesn’t have to end in a sack for the Illini offense to be disrupted, and Peters and Sitkowski have been disrupted frequently.
ONE STAT
THAT MATTERS
A positive carryover from the Lovie Smith era at Illinois remains. Really, it does. And that is takeaways, a key staple the last five seasons. Starting free safety Kerby Joseph has six of them in the last five games and leads the Big Ten in fumble recoveries (three) while tying for third in interceptions (also three). This year’s team — through nearly the same number of games — has a slightly better turnover margin going into Saturday’s game. The Illini currently rank ninth nationally with a turnover margin of plus-8 with 13 takeaways and just five turnovers. Illinois’ turnover margin in eight games in 2020 was plus-6. Penn State hasn’t lost a fumble yet this season, but the Nittany Lions have thrown seven interceptions.
ILLINOIS WILL IF ...
... The offense can find any traction two weeks removed from getting shut out against Wisconsin. The Penn State defense isn’t quite as stout as Wisconsin’s, but it still ranks in the top 25 nationally meaning the challenge hasn’t lessened for the Illini. An ability — and after the loss to Wisconsin, a willingness — to run the football is key for Illinois. It’s what this team does best and was abandoned for an ineffective passing game against the Badgers simply because they defend the run well. Offensive coordinator Tony Petersen needs to feed Chase Brown and Josh McCray and then hope whoever his quarterback is provides even a little complementary football.
PENN STATE WILL WIN IF ...
.... Sean Clifford plays, for sure. And if he doesn’t, the Nittany Lions still have options. They might not score quite as much without their top quarterback — Ta’Quan Roberson struggled at Iowa and true freshman Christian Veilleux hasn’t taken a live game snap since 2019 after losing his senior year to the COVID-19 pandemic — but that top 25 defense can lead the way. A top 25 defense that’s only allowing 13.8 points per game, doesn’t commit too many penalties and, while not elite in either, is just as effective against the run and the pass. Anything from a hampered Nittany Lions’ offense might just be gravy if the defense can do to Illinois what Wisconsin did two weeks ago.
THE PICK: Penn State 42, Illinois 17
The line for Saturday’s game has grown to 231/2 points since opening with the Nittany Lions as a 19-point favorite. A talent disparity between the programs that’s played out on the field through the first half of the season is probably the reason why. A disparity Bret Bielema intends to address, but not soon enough to make a difference this weekend. For now, though, Penn State is a top 10 team. Illinois is 2-5 on the season and hasn’t won a Big Ten game since August. A 17-point performance is probably overestimating the capabilities of the Illini offense given its struggles since mid-September, but last year’s team went to Happy Valley and put up 21 points in a single quarter. (N-G prediction record: 7-0).