Three big storylines
Moving on from Michigan
Bret Bielema didn’t pull any punches in the aftermath of last Saturday’s loss at No. 3 Michigan. The Illinois coach was frustrated, angry even, about the way the second half played out — particularly some calls against his team — and said as much. But it stopped there. Bielema hadn’t had any conversations with the Big Ten office as of early this week and didn’t intend to either.
“Sunday afternoon, I usually queue a few plays and turn them in,” Bielema said. “I didn’t do any of that this week. I came in early on Sunday, watched the game — offense, defense, special teams — and then I took off for my hometown (to attend his late mother, Marilyn’s visitation and funeral). ... I didn’t want any communication (with the league office). I’m kind of done. I said, ‘Hey, we’ll talk about this after the season.’ I just felt like where I was at Saturday night after the game and where I was at Sunday morning, I just thought I’m going to concentrate on my team, do what we do better and let everything else kind of take its shape.”
Getting dink’d and dunk’d
Michigan State put together an effective game plan in dealing with what had been a stingy Illinois passing defense. The Spartans turned to their tight ends across the middle and their running backs in the flat in the passing game. Purdue and Michigan did some of the same, as they extended the Illini’s losing streak to three games.
Screen passes to running backs didn’t deliver huge gains for Illinois’ last three opponents, but they were effective in moving the chains. Michigan State’s Jalen Berger, Jarek Broussard and Elijah Collins combined for seven catches for 70 yards. Purdue’s Devin Mockobee caught four passes for 26 yards, and Michigan’s Blake Corum and Isaiah Gash teamed up for five catches for 63 yards.
“Just the recognition, one, and two, we’ve been caught in specific calls when we’ve seen those screens that have worked,” Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said about defending screen passes better. “There’s not a defense out there that can stop every play. If there was, I’d call it all the time. There are some things we can do from a technique and an eye progression standpoint to help us out there. There are also opportunities for me to give them a better call or advantageous call in certain situations where screens may come up.”
Silly season is coming
The coaching carousel started spinning in early September when Nebraska fired Scott Frost. It was the first, but certainly not the last in-season firing. Herm Edwards (Arizona State), Geoff Collins (Georgia Tech), Paul Chryst (Wisconsin), Karl Dorrell (Colorado), Will Healy (Charlotte), Bryan Harsin (Auburn) and Jeff Scott (South Florida) all followed. More changes will come after the conclusion of the regular season. That could mean different opportunities for coaches on Bielema’s staff. That includes Walters, who is a potential candidate for the Colorado job. The Illinois coach is ready.
“Right now in my folder, I have a go-to list that has three people at every position that I have — my 10 assistants, my department heads — three people that I would go to first,” Bielema said. “The thing that happens now is you have guys kind of rise or fall. Some guys who are at other programs you take notice of and people you go against. I remember hiring a defensive line coach because I went against their defensive line during the course of the year and really respected what I saw. It is what it is. I can’t control what other people are going to do. The things I’ve kind of said to our staff is, ‘Be open and honest with me, and I’ll be honest and open with you.’”
Two key matchups
Illinois defense
vs. Northwestern run game
It hasn’t mattered which quarterback Northwestern has used this season. Ryan Hilinski. Brendan Sullivan. Cole Freeman. Carl Richardson. Sometimes all four in a single game. None of them have been effective. So slowing down running back Evan Hull (201 carries for 860 yards and five touchdowns) should stop the Wildcats’ offense in its tracks. A likely turn of events considering the Illinois defense ranks seventh nationally giving up just 93.4 rushing yards per game. Forcing Northwestern to throw would be a win considering its quartet of quarterbacks has completed just 59 percent of its passes and has more interceptions (12) than touchdowns (10).
Chase Brown
vs. Northwestern run defense
The challenge is a bit tougher for the Wildcats in this matchup. Northwestern is allowing 194.5 rushing yards per game this season, which ranks Pat Fitzgerald’s group 116th nationally. Only Nebraska is worse in the Big Ten (and just barely), and only five total FBS programs get torched on the ground more than the Wildcats. That could be an issue against the nation’s leading rusher. It’s a title Brown has held most of the season, and his 140-yard effort last week at Michigan has him at 1,582 yards — 26 yards ahead of Ball State’s Carson Steele, who has played 12 games to Brown’s 11.
One stat
that matters
Robert Holcombe’s career rushing record of 4,105 yards is likely safe. Mikel Leshoure’s single-season record, though? It could easily fall in Evanston. Brown enters Saturday’s game against Northwestern with 309 carries (now a single-season record) for 1,582 yards. He needs just 116 yards to break Leshoure’s 2010 record of 1,697 yards, which he got in 13 games.
Illinois will win if
... it can find the end zone a few more times than it has the last few weeks. The Illini enter Saturday’s game at Northwestern ranked 92nd nationally (out of 131 FBS programs) in scoring offense at 24 points per game. It’s better than a year ago — albeit just marginally so — and Illinois has been held under that mark in two of its last three games. Both losses, of course. This year’s Illinois offense moves the ball better than its predecessor, but scoring touchdowns in the red zone is a struggle.
Northwestern
will win if ...
... the site of Saturday’s game features a last-minute change somewhere outside of the United States. Canada would be the closest option just over the border from Detroit. Maybe the Wildcats would have a chance, then, given they have yet to win a game in this country this season. Ten consecutive losses followed that 31-28 victory against Nebraska in Dublin. Although Northwestern hung with Ohio State in terribly windy weather and did the same last week in the cold against Purdue, the Wildcats haven’t been able to get over the hump.