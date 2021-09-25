THREE BIG STORYLINES
Bielema’s guys
Two true freshman have found their way onto the field for more than special teams duty in Illinois’ first four games of the season. Running back Josh McCray was first. Outside linebacker DJ Johnson followed. Next up for Saturday’s game at Purdue will be linebacker Kenenna Odeluga.
All three are Class of 2021 recruits brought in after Bret Bielema was hired as the Illini’s coach. Notable. Although the 6-foot-1, 225-pound Odeluga might have McCray to thank for getting his shot now beyond what Bielema likes about his speed and striking ability on the field.
“Everybody was excited on that Josh McCray play, but when I decided I was going to play Kenenna this week was his reaction on that play,” Bielema said about McCray’s 38-yard touchdown run against Maryland. “He did five bounds and a jumping jack, and I swear he did a back flip. It was this emotion on the sideline. You can’t coach that. It’s real. It’s something that’s just part of his personality.”
Expanding role?
At the other end of the spectrum of players perhaps in line for more playing time Saturday against the Boilermakers are a couple of older wide receivers. Both Brian Hightower and Jafar Armstrong missed the first two games of the season with undisclosed injuries. They traveled to Virginia and got on the field for limited snaps and also played against Maryland last week. Hightower, who tied for the team lead in touchdowns in 2020, provides a big target in the passing game at 6-3 and 215 pounds. The 6-1, 220-pound Armstrong, a Notre Dame transfer, is a dynamic athlete given his experience at both running back and wide receiver for the Irish.
“We’re young at wide receiver, but I think we’ve got a lot of talent at wide receiver,” Illinois offensive coordinator Tony Petersen said. “(Hightower and Armstrong have to) get in there and prove that they deserve to be in there over other people. I think they’re close to getting back to where they’re healthy, healthy. Now, they’ve got to make sure they earn their way back onto the field.”
Defensive changes
The decision to start Seth Coleman at outside linebacker and Tahveon Nicholson at cornerback against Maryland meant sitting a pair of super seniors in Isaiah Gay and Tony Adams, respectively. That set of changes took a captain off the field in Adams. Coleman had a breakout performance against the Terrapins, providing consistent pressure from the edge and both forcing and recovering a fumble. Nicholson was steady playing opposite fellow cornerback Devon Witherspoon most of the game.
“The personnel changes happened throughout a couple weeks of practice and now you’ve got game tape to evaluate,” Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said. “We just felt like the people we had out there gave us the best chance to have success. Tony’s great. He’s a team captain. He’s all about what’s best for the team. That week, that’s what was best for us at that time. (Nicholson) did a great job when he was in there, and when Tony was in there, he did a great job, as well. Just overall improved, definitely, from a performance standpoint in the secondary specifically.”
TWO KEY MATCHUPS
Illinois offensive line vs.
Purdue’s George Karlaftis
Brandon Peters and Art Sitkowski have combined to take 12 sacks this season. Half of those came last week against Maryland, as the Terrapins dogged Peters in his return after missing two-plus games with a left shoulder injury. Some of the sacks fell on the Illini offensive line, including one on the final drive where left tackle Vederian Lowe was simply bull rushed directly back into Peters. But Peters takes some responsibility, too, given his penchant to hang on to the ball just a bit too long. While Karlaftis has just 10 tackles and half a sack through three games this year, the 6-foot-4, 275-pound defensive end is a likely top-10 pick come the 2022 NFL draft. He missed almost all of last season with an injury, but put up 54 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and 71/2 sacks in 2019 as a true freshman.
Illinois secondary vs.
Purdue passing game
How effective the Purdue passing game will be Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium is still something of an unknown. Star wide receiver David Bell, who ranks second in the Big Ten with 21 catches for 319 yards and three touchdowns, is a game-time decision. Bell suffered a concussion in the Boilermakers’ loss to Notre Dame last week and remains in concussion protocol. A little quarterback uncertainty in West Lafayette, Ind., is a factor, too. Jack Plummer is holding on to his starting job for now, but he was pulled against Notre Dame late in a close game in favor of Aidan O’Connell. Illinois made real strides defensively against Maryland, but the Illini still allowed Taulia Tagovailoa to complete 32 of 43 passes for 350 yards and a touchdown. And Purdue coach Jeff Brohm likes to sling it.
ONE STAT THAT MATTERS
Isaiah Williams was targeted seven times in Illinois’ 20-17 loss to Maryland last week and caught two passes for 47 yards. Those seven targets from Brandon Peters, though, were a season-low and certainly paled in comparison to the 18 times Art Sitkowski tried to get him the ball against Texas San Antonio. Those seven targets were also a bit more traditional, as the Illini struggled to get the ball to Williams in space against the Terrapins. It’s notable given the fact the quarterback-turned-receiver is the team’s leading receiver through four games with 21 catches for 230 yards.
ILLINOIS WILL
WIN IF …
… Brandon Peters can find the form he showed in last November’s road win at Nebraska. The Avon, Ind., native completed 18 of 25 passes for 205 yards and one touchdown in that 41-23 victory. Since? He’s struggled mightily in his last five starts, which, of course, included getting hurt against the Cornhuskers this season and getting replaced by Isaiah Williams on several occasions at the end of the 2020 season. The statistics paint a rather pointed picture, though. In his last five starts, Peters has completed just 26 of 66 passes for 357 yards, thrown two touchdowns and one interception and been sacked nine times. The most alarming number is his 39.4 completion percentage. The Illini need Peters to be more efficient to have a chance.
PURDUE WILL
WIN IF …
… Wide receiver David Bell is cleared from concussion protocol and ready to go. Elite wide receivers have been Illinois’ kryptonite. Even if Bell doesn’t play for Purdue on Saturday afternoon in West Lafayette, Ind.,, the Boilermakers do the one thing that the Illini have struggled to stop this season. Illinois ranks last in the Big Ten — and 123rd nationally out of 130 teams — allowing 321.3 passing yards per game. That’s almost exactly what Purdue is averaging through three games at 326.3 yards per game through the air. And Jack Plummer has a dependable tight end in Payne Durham, an option in the slot in Jackson Anthrop and the potential for wide receiver Milton Wright to shake off his slow start to his junior season.
THE PICK
Purdue 24, Illinois 21
With both Chase Brown and Josh McCray healthy and available for Saturday’s game — and what looks like a preference to trim the running back-by-committee approach Illinois has relied on heavily this season to a two-man committee — look for the Illini to try to work the clock like they did in Week 0 against Nebraska. The strategy worked well in fending off the Cornhuskers for the only Illini win so far this season. A renewed focus on the run game could cut down on the overall number of possessions, which is important against a team like Purdue that’s heavily reliant on its offense. But it might not be enough to swing the outcome in Illinois’ favor, which means the Cannon stays in West Lafayette, Ind. (N-G prediction record: 4-0)