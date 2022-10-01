Three big storylines
Adams ‘winning the knockdown race’
Isaiah Adams plays with the exact edge that the Illinois coaching staff wants from its offensive linemen. Illini left tackle Julian Pearl found that out in a hurry once he started partnering with Adams on that side of the line. Pearl has also seen his level of play elevated by the guard next to him. By necessity. It’s either keep up or get run over.
“Playing next to him, I’ve got to tell him sometimes, ‘Yo, like be careful bro. You’re going a little aggressive,’” Pearl said. “I’ve got to match his energy a lot of times. Say I’ve got somebody hanging off on a pass. I see his eyes snatch over, and I’m like, ‘Yeah, he’s about to come blow him up.’ He’s just a bull in a china shop sometimes. He’s just powerful.
“He has gone through me to get a block on somebody. He’s winning the knockdown race right now. I spotted him a game. I lost last year to Doug (Kramer) — obviously a league guy. This year was supposed to be my bag season, and this guy comes in and snakes it from me. But I’m going to get it back.”
Placing an emphasis on second down
The Illinois defense enters Saturday’s game at Wisconsin tied for seventh nationally with Tulane and North Carolina State in third-down conversion percentage. The Illini are giving up a first down on just 25 percent of their opponents’ third down opportunities.
The Illini coaching staff puts an emphasis on that kind of situational football in practice, and defensive coordinator Ryan Walters only has praise for his players in following through with the game plan and scheme and making plays in those moments in the first four games of the season. But that’s not all there is to it.
“You win on first and second down,” Walters said. “Third-and-8 is a lot more manageable than third-and-2. As (Illinois coach Bret Bielema) says, ‘Second down is the most forgotten down in football.’ That’s definitely been an area of emphasis that I’ve learned from him just studying what teams are doing on second down to get you in third and a more advantageous distance defensively.”
Considering their redshirt options
Freshman outside linebacker Gabe Jacas and freshman safety Matthew Bailey have both played in all four games this season. There are no plans to redshirt either of them. Freshman wide receiver Hank Beatty has played in three games, but Bielema said the plan is to keep playing the former Rochester standout. A dozen other freshmen have played in at least one game this season. Cornerback Tyson Rooks, linebacker James Kreutz and offensive lineman Hunter Whitenack have all played in three. The most likely outcome, though, is everyone not named Jacas, Bailey or Beatty will still redshirt.
“One of the greatest things the NCAA did was allow us to play these freshmen four games,” Bielema said. “It allows them to see it and get their feet wet. But if they’re not really playing from the line of scrimmage — unless we just totally want to use their year because of a special teams situation — you can rotate them in and let them get the feel of college football for four games.”
Two key matchups
Tommy DeVito vs. Wisconsin defense
Can’t really narrow this down to a specific position group since the Badgers have managed to pair a solid pass rush with a playmaking secondary through four games. DeVito will have to both dodge trouble in the pocket and not create any more for himself by staying accurate in the passing game. Wisconsin is led by linebacker Nick Herbig up front with four sacks and safety John Torchio in the back end with two of the team’s eight interceptions.
Illinois defense vs. Braelon Allen
Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi topped 100 rushing yards last season in Wisconsin’s win at Memorial Stadium. Suffice it to say, that’s been a point of emphasis for the Illini defense leading into the rematch. Allen is the primary back this season and is averaging nearly seven yards per carry and ranks among the top-15 players in the country in that metric. As much pressure as the Illinois defense has gotten on opposing quarterbacks the last two games, they’ll have to be just as effective in trying to slow down Allen, who will be the toughest challenge yet for the Illini’s top-20 rushing defense.
One stat that matters
Big Ten football has a brand. Save for Ohio State slinging it around in the passing game with the nation’s best, the Big Ten is still a run-first, run-often conference. There’s no better indicator than the list of top rushers in the country. Illinois’ Chase Brown is at the top with 95 carries for 604 yards through four games. The top five also includes Minnesota’s Mohamed Ibrahim in second (89-567) and Wisconsin’s Allen (73-497) in fifth. Not to mention Michigan’s Blake Corum (64-478) in seventh and Nebraska’s Anthony Grant (82-464) in 10th. Penn State’s Nicholas Singleton, Northwestern’s Evan Hull, Maryland’s Roman Hemby, Indiana’s Shaun Shivers and Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson are also all in the top 50.
Illinois will win if ...
... Saturday’s game has some 2019 vibes. The Illini’s upset against the then sixth-ranked team in the nation included some super curious play call decisions by Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst and former Illinois cornerback Tony Adams making the Badgers pay. Turnovers turned the tide of that game between a pair of forced fumbles by Jake Hansen and Adams’ interception that set up James McCourt’s game-winning field goal. The Illini would benefit from a few breaks like that going their way again.
Wisconsin will win if ...
... it plays Wisconsin football and runs the ball at will against Illinois’ while also bottling up the Illini run game. The hire of new offensive coordinator Bobby Engram — and Chryst giving up play-calling duties — hasn’t really changed much in Madison, Wis. The Badgers are still a ground and pound type of team, and they’ll have to lean into that again Saturday against Illinois. Like last year’s win in Champaign and nothing like the Graham Mertz explosion in 2020.