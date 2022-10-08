Three big storylines
Red-zone success
Look for Alex Palczewski when the Illinois offense gets in the red zone. The veteran right tackle will make a signal to his teammates like he’s breaking something with both hands. That something is Palczewski’s stand-in for the opposing defense. Red-zone opportunities are a chance to break the defense. The Illini just hasn’t done so all that consistently through the first four games of the season. Their 34-10 win at Wisconsin in the fifth game was different. Illinois converted on five red-zone opportunities, scoring four touchdowns and getting a Caleb Griffin field goal.
“It’s important to know we’re in the red zone and know we have to capitalize,” Illinois center Alex Pihlstrom said. “We do all that hard work to get down to the red zone that we’ve got to capitalize on it. It’s playing for each other and just knowing the combinations are there. If you give the receivers time and give (quarterback Tommy DeVito) time, they’re going to make plays. That’s the most important thing.”
Playing with confidence
The defensive statistics tell the story. Illinois is ranked No. 1 nationally, allowing just 8.4 points per game. The Illini are also third in the nation in total defense — behind only James Madison and Minnesota and just ahead of Alabama — giving up 229.2 yards per game. Opposing offenses aren’t successful through the air (11th in passing defense) or on the ground (third in rushing defense). That level of play and success didn’t just happen, though, for defensive coordinator Ryan Walters’ group.
“It’s stuff we saw toward the end of last year and winter and then spring ball came and then fall camp came,” said Kevin Kane, the Illinois outside linebackers coach and associate head coach. “This has been developing for quite a while now. Coach Walters does an unbelievable job of allowing the guys to believe that this is their defense. When we don’t have to coach guys about effort and accountability, we’re able to focus on fundamentals and everything like that — the Xs and Os. We’ve got something good. These guys hold each other accountable. If you mess up, they’re going to let you know, not us. I think that’s why those guys are playing with such high confidence.”
Steady and consistent
Illinois practices and game days have seen a steady stream of NFL scouts in attendance. Illini coach Bret Bielema said one semi-regular, who caught his second practice this week, remarked about the way the team prepared. That he was impressed. Bielema indicated that scout — or any others — would have seen the same in the week leading into the season opener as it would from the current 4-1 team knocking on the door of bowl eligibility and the Associated Press Top 25 poll.
“The part that really has unfolded with this group from the Wyoming game to where we are today is their preparation has remained the same,” Bielema said. “I think that’s an indication of who they are. We prepare for this moment 365 days a year. We didn’t do anything special in our preparation to beat Wisconsin. We did the same thing this week for Iowa. We just do what we do.”
Two key matchups
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito vs. Iowa secondary
The one item Iowa coordinator Phil Parker’s defenses have done consistently well is pick the ball out of the air. The Hawkeyes have intercepted 89 passes in the previous five seasons combined. While they’re not quite on pace to match last year’s 25 interceptions, they do have five in five games with sophomore cornerback Cooper DeJean leading the way with three. Illinois’ quick-hitting passing game could be a difference-maker given DeVito has thrown just two interceptions and zero in the last two games.
Iowa’s defense vs. Illinois
running back Chase Brown
No team has stopped Brown this season. Wisconsin managed to slow him down for 21/2 quarters before the nation’s leading rusher broke free for a 49-yard touchdown run. Chattanooga can claim it held Brown to a season-low 108 yards, but he got just 20 carries in that game and watched a good chunk of the second half from the sideline. Iowa has the No. 13 run defense in the country, but Brown is one monster game (think Charlotte or Penn State in 2021) from getting awfully close to 1,000 yards in just six games.
One stat that matters
Only 14 teams aren’t averaging at least 100 rushing yards per game this season. Iowa’s run game isn’t as dreadful as Colorado State’s ground game — just 46 rushing yards per game for the Rams — but the Hawkeyes still rank 123rd out of 131 FBS teams accounting for just 88.2 rushing yards per game. That’s a distinct departure from a typical Iowa team, but it dovetails nicely for an Illinois defense that is giving up just 70.2 rushing yards per game.
Illinois will win if …
... it stays the course. The Illini don’t have to deviate from what’s worked through five games. The loss at Indiana is looking more the outlier with every subsequent win, and it still serves as motivation for an Illini defense that doesn’t want to crumble in a late-game situation again. It’s not all that intricate of a game plan. Run the ball. Stop the run. Illinois has done both through the first five games of the year and is 4-1 because of it.
Iowa will win if …
... its offense can do anything productive. The bar is set as low as possible for offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz’s side of the ball. The Hawkeyes have gotten next to nothing from quarterback Spencer Petras and can’t even lean on their run game given how regularly it has been bottled up. (The two are intertwined, obviously). Any offensive touchdowns from Iowa might be the tipping point given defense and special teams have at least been solid thus far this season.