Three big storylines
Cleared and now confident
Josh McCray got into last week’s game at Nebraska for a single carry after missing the previous six games following a knee injury in the season opener against Wyoming. But it was just that one carry for for the 6-foot-1, 235-pound sophomore running back in Lincoln, Neb., as Illinois coach Bret Bielema wasn’t sold on McCray’s confidence in his medically cleared knee.
The anticipation for Saturday’s game against Michigan State is for McCray to be a full participant, which will help the Illini’s depth with freshman backup Aidan Laughery, a Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley graduate, now sidelined for four to six weeks with an undisclosed injury.
“Josh practiced all the way through (the week),” Bielema said. “Wednesday is a heavy class day for Chase (Brown), so he practiced some early and Josh ran the whole time with the (first string). Him and Reggie (Love III) really handled the workload with Chase Hayden, as well. Excited where he’s at.”
They’re in good hands
Casey Washington wasn’t willing to go so far as to say he had the best hands of any Illinois wide receiver, so his teammate did it for him.
“He’s got some great hands,” Isaiah Williams said. “There’s a couple guys in that room. You’ve got guys like him and guys like Hank (Beatty). I feel like it goes back to this summer and all of us catching and competing with each other. He’s just a freak athlete. He makes it look a little bit better than everybody else, but he’s got great hands.”
Washington had an impressive snag on a ball thrown behind him that moved the chains for a first down last week at Nebraska. While he has just 12 catches for 111 yards this season, eight of those catches have delivered a first down for the Illini.
“I’m just out there catching the ball,” Washington said. “I haven’t really looked into the numbers. My job is to catch the ball. I’ve just got to do my job.”
Grinding to the finish
Illinois has turned sitting on an early lead into an art form this season. A two-touchdown advantage, coupled with a high level of defensive play, has allowed Bielema to turn the fourth quarter of games into a methodical, grind-it-out 15 minutes. Bielema regularly tells his team that more games are lost than won. Following his practical end-game approach limits those negative opportunities.
“I learned early on in my career that there are a lot of times games could be won, but instead they’re lost from critical errors, coaching mistakes, game management,” Bielema said. “After we got a 14-point lead (at Nebraska), I felt fairly comfortable that they weren’t going to get two scores on our defense. We may talk in generalities about slowing down the clock. (Offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr.) is so intent and so directional in his play calling and his management of the clock, we’ve seen that all year.”
Two key matchups
Illinois secondary vs. Michigan State receivers
Nebraska’s quarterback issues last week after Casey Thompson was injured didn’t help wide receiver Trey Palmer, but they also weren’t the only reason the most productive pass catcher in the Big Ten (at least at the time) was held to one catch for 1 yard. Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon and nickelback Quan Martin locked Palmer up — both on the perimeter and when he was in the slot. Michigan State will double up the challenge with Keon Coleman and Jayden Reed (72 receptions for 938 yards combined), which only creates an opportunity for Taz Nicholson across the field from Witherspoon to also make plays in the secondary.
Illinois offensive line vs. Michigan State front seven
The Illini won’t have to contend with the Spartans’ best pass rusher since linebacker Jacoby Windmon — and his 101/2 tackles for loss and 51/2 sacks — has been suspended for the ugly incident at Michigan Stadium last week. That leaves defensive tackle Simeon Barrow as perhaps the biggest threat up front for Michigan State. A weakened defensive line provides an opportunity for the Illinois offensive line to keep quarterback Tommy DeVito upright and making plays and to unleash Chase Brown for that monster game the nation’s leading rusher still hasn’t had this season.
One stat that matters
The Illinois defense leads the country in interceptions with 15. Louisville and Wisconsin are tied for second with 14. It’s not just one player doing the most damage to opposing offenses, either. Free safety Kendall Smith is tied for sixth nationally with four interceptions (behind a five-way tie for first). Quan Martin and strong safety Sydney Brown also have three interceptions apiece and are tied for 14th nationally.
Illinois will win if ...
... the status quo remains unchanged. As in, complementary football. Both between the offense, defense and special teams and within the offense (passing and rushing) and defense (coverage and pressure). That’s been the formula for success this season — the recipe to building an early lead and then just grinding out win after win.
Michigan State will win if ...
... the wind isn’t whipping through Memorial Stadium at 45-50 mph. The Spartans have to throw the ball to be successful, and there’s really no other option. Wisconsin transfer Jalen Berger is Michigan State’s top rusher, and he’s managed just 89 carries for 384 yards this season. That’s two games’ worth for Chase Brown. So unless Payton Thorne can connect in the passing game, the Spartans could find themselves struggling mightily.