Three big storylines
Going for it more on fourth down in 2022
Illinois isn’t exactly among the national leaders in four-down conversion percentage in a 23-way tie at 50 percent success, but six successful conversions in 12 attempts is indicative of Illinois coach Bret Bielema being a bit more aggressive in those situations. The Illini were 5 of 13 (38 percent) on fourth down last season, and that more conservative approach could have cost them during close losses to Purdue and Maryland. The connection between Bielema and offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. has made a difference this year.
“I would say a year ago there were certain times where I was greatly affected by ability to be successful on fourth down, be it with a call or the person or the trigger,” Bielema said. “Now, I think I made this reference at Wisconsin when I went for it on fourth-and-4, I was literally asking the question and Barry was spitting the answer. ... That’s a huge influence on your ability as a head coach is to have confidence in your offensive coordinator and also your offensive play call.”
Staying mindful of Brown’s workload
Both Bielema and Lunney made it a point to say the 36 carries Chase Brown got in the early September loss at Indiana were too many. Brown ran the ball 31 times last Saturday night in Illinois’ win against Iowa, but it wasn’t exactly a surprise. Tommy DeVito’s injured ankle meant leaning on the run game. Brown now has 151 carries for 879 yards this season. The former ranks the Illini junior second nationally, while the latter has kept Brown as the top rusher in the country.
“I think that’s right on the threshold for him,” Lunney said about Brown’s 31-carry night against the Hawkeyes. “It was nice to see (Reggie Love III) come in and make some plays for us. He made a couple really nice runs. One of the things we did in the study after the game was we felt like, from a quarterback perspective, there were two or three RPOs (run-pass options) we had if we had taken those as presented, there’s three less carries. Now, we’re in the high 20s. I think we targeted about right. We won’t go a whole lot much higher than that, but the way he was running, it was hard not to see run.”
Quarterbacks making smarter choices
DeVito’s status for Saturday’s game is still uncertain. Should Illinois’ starting quarterback remain unable to play following last week’s ankle injury against Iowa, Art Sitkowski will move up one spot to the top of the depth chart. No DeVito, of course, means that depth takes a hit, so it might behoove Sitkowski to take fewer hits. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound quarterback lowered his shoulder and delivered a hit of his own against the Hawkeyes. It got a huge emotional pop from the Illini sideline. That’s Sitkowski’s nature, but there have been reminders in his time at Illinois about other choices he could make.
“I don’t ever want to coach a player into something that he’s not, and I think that’s Art’s demeanor,” Bielema said. “(But) we actually worked with Art last year about sliding because it’s not in his DNA to do that.”
Two key matchups
Illinois run defense vs. Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim
The Illini didn’t have to contend with Ibrahim in last year’s win in Minneapolis. The Gophers’ top running back (and his backup) were out for that game, and Ibrahim missed nearly the entire season after rupturing his Achilles tendon in the opener against Ohio State. When he’s healthy, Ibrahim is one of the top backs in the country and has 89 carries for 567 yards and eight touchdowns in four games this season. Illinois’ run defense, of course, ranks third nationally, allowing just 67.2 yards per game.
Illinois defensive line vs. Minnesota offensive line
The Gophers no longer boast 6-foot-8, 379-pound offensive tackle Daniel Faalele, who now plays for the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL. But Minnesota is still pretty big up front, though, with a starting offensive line that averages 6-5 and 318 pounds. You know, a Big Ten offensive line. One that’s paved the way for Ibrahim and only allowed four sacks all season. The Illini defense has 21 sacks, and one-third of that’s come from defensive tackles Keith Randolph Jr. and Johnny Newton.
One stat that matters
The folks at Pro Football Focus keep track of an array of statistics. One of particular interest to Illinois is most forced incompletions, where Illini cornerback Devon Witherspoon and Illini nickel back/free safety Quan Martin both have 11. That’s tops among all Power Five players and also only part of how productive the duo have been this season. Martin has 31 tackles and eight pass breakups through six games, and Witherspoon has 19 tackles, 10 pass breakups and one interception. The 10 pass breakups ties Witherspoon for first nationally with Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr. and Houston’s Alex Hogan.
Illinois win will if ...
... Tommy DeVito starts at quarterback (and finishes the game). The rest of the matchup might cancel itself out. Both the Illini and Gophers boast an elite running back and defense. The odds simply go up for Illinois if DeVito is lined up at quarterback. The Illini are more likely to find the end zone with their regular starter, and DeVito is less likely to put the ball in peril than backup Art Sitkowski.
Minnesota will win if ...
... its 4-1 record isn’t a fluke. The Gophers haven’t exactly stressed themselves this season. Nonconference games against New Mexico State, Western Illinois and Colorado all led to blowouts, and it’s beginning to look like Michigan State just lit $95 million on fire with Mel Tucker and the Spartans failing to live up to last year’s standards. One loss to Purdue — without Mohamed Ibrahim — still created some questions, but if Minnesota is legit, it will show it with a road win in Champaign.