THREE BIG STORYLINES
Home sweet homeIllinois and Nebraska were supposed to play this game in Dublin before the COVID-19 pandemic, which is still ongoing worldwide, changed those plans. Illini coach Bret Bielema said the possibility of an international game is still on the table for his team in the future, but he’s not all that upset about a Week 0 home game to start the season. Not to mention the extra importance of playing a divisional Big Ten opponent at home in the opener.
“The two teams that have won the five last Big Ten West titles have been very successful at home in conference games,” Bielema said is something he’s told his team. “That was one of the first things (the players) mentioned when we talked about team goals. To open up at Memorial Stadium at 12 o’clock in the first game of college football, I know our numbers keep growing every day in ticket sales. Hopefully, we can pack this thing as full as we can make it.”
Staying healthyThe Big Ten announced Monday that any game not able to played because of COVID-19 issues this season would be considered a forfeit. No rescheduling in 2021. That change from last fall is something Bielema said he is “very conscious of” as it pertains to his team. Illinois will face Nebraska with just three players in the program not fully vaccinated, and none of the three are in the Illini’s two-deep. Even with the majority of the team fully vaccinated and the three players only one shot away, Bielema said there have still been discussions with the team about best practices to lessen the likelihood of a positive COVID-19 case. The high vaccination rate, he added, was a result of the idea that it protects both the individual and the team.
“We’ve been trying to sell that to our guys,” Bielema said. “If they’re a starter and they can’t be out there, that’s 10 other guys you let down on the field and also an entire sideline.”
It’s a hot oneThe temperature in Champaign all week hovered in the low 90s. The “feels-like” temperature, though, regularly soared past 100 degrees. A typical hot, humid August in central Illinois. The gameday forecast was simply more of the same, with the temperature at Zuppke Field almost assuredly checking in at triple digits since field turf only magnifies the heat. The Illini, of course, practiced in that heat all week, with late mornings either inside Memorial Stadium or on the adjacent grass fields save for Friday’s afternoon practice to more simulate gameday. A mandatory hydration program on Thursday and Friday was also part of Illinois’ preparation for the heat.
“You can’t just get ready for Saturday on Saturday morning,” Bielema said. “You’ve got to do a lot of things Thursday and Friday to get (the players) ready and stress the importance of recovery.”
TWO KEY MATCHUPS
Brandon Peters vs. Nebraska defenseLast year’s win in Lincoln, Neb., was Peters’ best game of the season. With no real comparison in a year that saw the Illinois quarterback miss games because of COVID-19 protocol and saw him struggle mightily in half of his starts. Peters completed 72 percent of his passes and threw for 205 yards and one touchdown as the Illini running backs took care of business against Nebraska. That’s the blueprint for a successful 2021 season for Peters. Limit turnovers, complete a better percentage than his 54 percent career mark in Champaign and get the ball to guys like Chase Brown, Mike Epstein, Chase Hayden and Reggie Love when the running backs have it cooking.
Illinois D-line vs. Nebraska O-lineThe Cornhuksers might return three of their starting offensive linemen, but only one — center Cam Jurgens — is a multi-year starter. It’s a group that’s still gaining experience and one that has to replace its right guard and left tackle that are both now on NFL rosters. The Illinois defensive line — anchored by defensive tackle Roderick Perry II in his sixth year of college football — has to get past that offensive line and put pressure in the Nebraska backfield. And that’s not just a season opener must. Backfield pressure has come sparingly from the Illini defense in the past few years. Slotting in former defensive ends Owen Carney Jr. and Isaiah Gay as stand-up edge rushers should help that problem.
ONE STAT THAT MATTERS
Takeaways were about all the Lovie Smith defense did well, and Illinois came up with five of them — three interceptions, two fumbles recovered — in last year’s win at Nebraska. That Jake Hansen accounted for two of those takeaways with one interception and one fumble recovery wasn’t a surprise. The sixth-year linebacker led the nation in takeaways the past two seasons with 14 total and is within striking distance of Illinois’ career record for forced fumbles. His 10 are the most of any active FBS player and put him just three behind Illini legend and record holder Simeon Rice’s 13.
ILLINOIS WILL WIN IF …
... Coaching and scheme changes are, in fact, impactful. Because let’s be honest. This is almost the exact same roster that Lovie Smith led to a 2-6 record a year ago in a season everyone sort of assumed would be a continuation of the success in 2019 that led to a bowl game. Insert Bret Bielema with a brand new coaching staff — save for Cory Patterson in a switch from tight ends to running backs — and what will be a new-look offense and defense. The season-long question will be if that’s enough to reverse Illinois’ fortunes.
NEBRASKA WILL WIN IF …
... Adrian Martinez continues to own the Illini. Nebraska didn’t start the veteran quarterback last season, opting for Luke McCaffrey instead. All he did was throw three interceptions and fumble three times (losing one) as Illinois rolled to a 41-23 victory in Lincoln, Neb., as Martinez only saw mop-up duty. Games that Martinez has started against the Illini? That’s a different story. The 6-foot-2, 212-pound dual-threat quarterback is 2-0 in his career against Illinois with 618 passing yards, 173 more on the ground and seven total touchdowns.
THE PICK
Illinois 28, Nebraska 20The Illini and Cornhuskers have been in some quasi-shootouts the past couple seasons. Plenty points scored. Maybe not so much in 2021. The Illinois offense has been under wraps since Bret Bielema arrived and hired coordinator Tony Petersen to put it together, but don’t be surprised if milking the clock via the ground game is an Illini staple. Trading some flash for more wins isn’t such a bad compromise.