Three big storylines
Making his case for sixth man
Bret Bielema calls Illinois offensive linemen Jordyn Slaughter “the best sixth man in football, basketball” that he’s ever seen. Somebody on Brad Underwood or Shauna Green’s basketball teams might have an argument to make about that point in the near future, but Slaughter can at least claim that crown on campus for now based on what he’s done splitting some series with Zy Crisler at right guard and the full game he started at Indiana. Sixth man might not have been Slaughter’s plan, but he’s embracing his role.
“Obviously, I have my own personal goals, but that’s not the biggest thing for the team,” Slaughter said. “I can’t really look at what I want to do. I just try to help the team win. If that’s the position I’m in right now, I’m perfectly fine with it. ... I try to stay locked in the whole time. It’s a task trying to do that. You’re not playing for so many series, and then you go back in and are trying to get the groove back.”
Taking a mindful approach
Last week’s bye meant Illinois could get a jumpstart on its preparation for Saturday’s game at Nebraska. Doing so, however, didn’t mean Bielema would pile on this week in an attempt to maximize the team’s time on the practice field. More time, Bielema said, doesn’t have to mean more volume. The Illinois coach actually went the opposite direction leading into the Minnesota game, turning to a longer walkthrough in lieu of one full on-field practice. It’s something Bielema said he’d be mindful of during the last five weeks of the season.
“I don’t think there’s any doubt that we’ve played our last three games, the fourth quarter, as strong or better than our opponent,” Bielema said. “We have Nebraska and then four games — two home and two away — that we have to be at our best in every one of those, but also understand there’s a steady crescendo to the end of it. I think if you ask (the players) what they have faith in is that anything I put in front of them from a scheduling standpoint, they buy into it without question and go out and do what we ask them to do.”
Unique trio starring at safety
Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters has coached plenty of dynamic safeties during his career. Even had a pair from the same 2017 recruiting class at Missouri wind up as NFL draft picks in 2021 in Tyree Gillespie and Joshuah Bledsoe. Three safeties playing at the level Sydney Brown, Quan Martin and Kendall Smith have through seven games, however, is a bit more unique. All three had an interception in Illinois’ win against Minnesota and they have combined for 73 tackles, 18 pass breakups and seven interceptions this season.
“I don’t know if I’ve had three in the same class (Smith is a year ahead of Martin and Brown) that have been this productive and playing at this high of a level,” Walters said. “This has been fun. I think the thing that’s unique about the three is their versatility. They can all do different things. ... I think the fluidity with which we can move them around and change their responsibilities is definitely freeing from a schematic standpoint and from a play-caller standpoint.”
Two key matchups
Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon vs. Nebraska wide receiver Trey Palmer
The Illini’s top-ranked defense has allowed just 42 chunk plays all season. That’s 19 completions of 15 yards or more and 23 rushes of 10 yards or more. Three times this season — in wins against Wyoming, Chattanooga and Minnesota — Illinois allowed zero chunk plays through the air. Keeping that number low against Nebraska will be key, with the Cornhuskers relying on the Casey Thompson-to-Trey Palmer connection when they want to move the ball. Palmer leads the Big Ten with 111.6 receiving yards per game. Facing him will be Witherspoon, a Thorpe Award semifinalist who is among the national leaders in forcing incompletions.
Illinois run game
vs. Nebraska defense
No Big Ten defense is allowing more yards per game than Nebraska’s 471.7, which doubles as the eighth-worst unit nationally out of the 130 FBS programs. The Cornhuskers’ defensive struggles include giving up 190.4 rushing yards per game. That’s troublesome enough when only dealing with the nation’s leading rusher in Chase Brown, who has amassed 1,059 rushing yards in seven games, 57 more than his next challenger (Marshall’s Khalan Laborn). Illinois should boast its full contingent of running backs on Saturday with the return of Josh McCray (missed six full games) and Reggie Love III and Chase Hayden (knocked out of Minnesota game).
One stat that matters
Illinois’ struggles offensively in the red zone are mirrored by an Illini defense that gets particularly stingy with its back against the goal line. Walters’ unit ranks second nationally behind UCF allowing opposing offenses to convert just 63.6 percent of their red-zone scoring chances. The Illini have given up just seven red-zone scores — tied for first nationally with Georgia — and just three touchdowns (all rushing).
Illinois will win if ...
... Bielema ball continues to be Bielema ball. As in batter opposing teams with a run-first offense, take an early lead and then ride the country’s stingiest defense to another win. The formula has worked six times out of seven this season, with the Illinois defense using its late-game struggles in the loss at Indiana as continued motivation. There’s no need to pivot to another strategy at this point of the season.
Nebraska will win if ...
... Thompson doesn’t put the ball in peril (he has eight interceptions to go with his 11 touchdowns this season) and the defense figures out how to stop, well, anybody. The former might actually be the most important. Illinois probably still has the advantage in a straight up, cleanly played game. Giving the Illini an advantage in the turnover battle is a surefire way to send the sellout crowd at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., home unhappy — again.