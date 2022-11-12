Three big storylines
Super seniors prepare for ‘emotional’ Saturday
The Illinois roster has 19 seniors listed this season. At least that many will take part in the Senior Day festivities on Saturday, although coach Bret Bielema did indicate there could be others that also participate. It will be the last Senior Day, though, for a few Illini that have celebrated several.
“I’m not like Mike Marchese and (Alex Palczewski) who will have had three,” fellow sixth-year Illini Alex Pihlstrom said. “I had one Senior Day, which I didn’t really count. It’s just incredible to think about the journey.”
Kendall Smith will also get a third Senior Day on Saturday.
“This is my real, official Senior Day,” Smith said. “I haven’t really thought about it yet. I know I’m going to be a little emotional on Saturday. I’m not going to be able to help it. I put a lot of time in here and a lot of work in here.”
Injury luck not on McCray’s side this season
Josh McCray has missed the majority of the season after suffering a knee injury in the season opener against Wyoming. While he did get one carry at Nebraska, last week’s game against Michigan State was supposed to be more of a full return for the Enterprise, Ala., native. The 6-foot-1, 235-pound sophomore running back rushed three times for four yards and caught two passes for 12 yards before he went down again after a horse-collar tackle by the Spartans. Now, he’s a “game-time decision” for Saturday’s game, per Bielema.
“The first one was basically a hyperextension of the knee,” Bielema said of McCray’s injury against Wyoming. “This one he got horse collared. I know they called it late hit out of bounds, but he got pulled from behind, which caused him to get rolled up on the backside of the legs. He popped up. We asked immediately there. As the game wore on, I just didn’t feel as comfortable putting him in in that situation.”
Pass first, run maybe Purdue’s bread and butter
Purdue’s offensive priority under coach Jeff Brohm (and his younger brother and offensive coordinator Brian Brohm) has been throwing the ball. In the last four full seasons — discounting the six-game COVID year in 2020 — the Boilermakers have had a 3,000-yard passer. Or two or three starters that combined to hit that mark. Aidan O’Connell is the latest. The Stevenson graduate threw for 3,712 yards and 28 touchdowns last season and has 2,438 passing yards so far this season. While there’s been a slight shift to run the ball more, Purdue is still a pass-first team.
“He’s got a great understanding of what the Brohm brothers are trying to do schematically,” Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said of O’Connell. “He gets the ball out on time. I think that’s the biggest thing is trying to disrupt their timing. He’s got a bunch of dropbacks and not a whole lot of sacks. That lets you know he has a great understanding of where to put the ball depending on coverage. He puts the ball in positions that allow his guys to make plays.”
Two key matchups
Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon vs. Purdue wide receiver Charlie Jones
This is the third straight game Witherspoon has faced one of the Big Ten’s best receivers. The results have trended heavily in the Illinois cornerback’s favor. He drew primary coverage on Nebraska’s Trey Palmer and held him to just one catch for one yard. Last week was more of the same, with Witherspoon bottling up Michigan State’s Keon Coleman, who finished with two catches for 26 yards. Jones is far and away Purdue’s top target with double the catches (83), yards (944) and touchdowns (nine) of his closest teammate.
Illinois offensive line vs. Purdue defensive front
The Illini’s struggles in short-yardage situations last week against Michigan State were their undoing. Converting just 1 of 4 red-zone scoring chances and 1 of 6 fourth-down opportunities was a significant factor in the loss to the Spartans. Illinois’ offensive linemen took that as a personal affront and shouldered the blame for not getting enough push up front to help move the chains or get in the end zone. The red-zone issues have been a season-long ordeal, but the Illini had been previously successful on fourth down. They’ll likely need both to keep winning at the pace from the last two months.
One stat that matters
Illinois is still in pursuit of some playmakers in the passing game in the Class of 2023. Simeon wide receiver Malik Elzy, a former Cincinnati commit, is at the top of the list. On the Illini’s side in that pursuit is an actual passing game to sell that still hasn’t hit peak potential. Quarterback Tommy DeVito’s 1,882 passing yards — split fairly evenly between multiple targets — is better through nine games than what Art Sitkowski and Brandon Peters combined for in 2021.
Illinois will win if ...
... last week’s miscues in every phase of the game were an aberration and not some reversion to the mean. The Illini’s offense, defense and special teams all took a step back in terms of productivity against Michigan State, and it was in fairly stark contrast to the level of play the six games prior (all wins). The main factor? Not falling behind. Illinois is at its best with an early lead it can sit on.
Purdue will win if ...
... it’s able to run the ball even semi-effectively. Illinois’ pass defense has shown an ability to negate some of the Big Ten’s best pass catchers, with Devon Witherspoon as a lockdown corner and the safety trio of Sydney Brown, Quan Martin and Kendall Smith all ball-hawking playmakers. The Boilermakers’ attempt at offensive balance has actually yielded some positive results this season, but it’s still not a team strength.