THREE BIG STORYLINES
‘Barge’ package plays to offensive strengths
Using seven offensive linemen and two tight ends to put nine blockers on the field wasn’t an idea Illinois coach Bret Bielema just came up with during his team’s bye week before facing Penn State. It’s a formation Bielema schemed up at Wisconsin — where Illini offensive line coach Bart Miller was in the same role — and one that utilizes the strengths of this particular Illinois team. The Illini staff now has approximately nine offensive linemen it is comfortable using and relying on in the run game — “Barge” package or not.
True freshman Zach Barlev got in on the “Barge” look, following classmate Josh Kreutz in getting some early playing time.
“We’re trying to get the best five out there — or best seven, I guess it would be,” Miller said about his offensive linemen. “It’s an opportunity to get guys who are progressing and getting better and better each week a chance to get on the field. Especially with the redshirt rule the way it is now, there’s opportunities to develop these guys and get them in game-like situations. That’s very helpful moving forward. We also felt like those guys gave us an edge in the run game.”
No switching back at quarterback
Illinois’ quarterback situation for the final four games of the season is ... tenuous. Brandon Peters is still part of the equation and held the No. 1 spot on the depth chart at the beginning of the season, but even though he medically cleared last week, Art Sitkowski still passed him. And Peters was reportedly challenged during the bye week by Division II walk-on Ryan Johnson. Now Sitkowski is out for the season, Peters is the starter and Johnson is the backup. Not in the mix? Isaiah Williams or Deuce Spann. The former quarterbacks will remain wide receivers.
“I think Isaiah, obviously, the growth he’s had at wide receiver, he’s really eight games into a wide receiver career that has been going really well,” Bielema said. “I think in the quarterback room, you like BP, you like Matt (Robinson), you like RJ. I get the question on those other people, but just the fact for us to consistently build offensively for what we’re building to, what we’re recruiting to, what we’re developing to, that’s important.”
Law firm taking care of business
The “law firm of Newton and Randolph” was Bielema’s way of referring to Illinois defensive linemen Johnny Newton and Keith Randolph Jr. following their efforts in the upset win at Penn State. The pair combined for nine tackles in the win, but it was their physical play up front alongside nose tackle Roderick Perry II that helped the Illini dominate the line of scrimmage defensively just like the “Barge” look did for the offense. Interior defensive line success is often not measured in statistics, but in sheer disruption. The law firm took care of that in Happy Valley.
“Our younger guys are learning how to play with good pad level, good technique, snap in and snap out for four quarters,” Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said. “You turn on the tape, and it looks like their individual drills. Kudos to those guys for being coachable and taking key coaching points from (defensive line coach Terrance Jamison) and translating them to live, in-game action when it matters the most.”
TWO KEY MATCHUPS
Illinois cornerbacks vs. Rutgers wide receivers
Penn State had just four chunk plays through the air last week against Illinois. Just two of them went for more than 20 yards. The Nittany Lions tried to test the Illini secondary with a series of screen passes, and cornerbacks Tony Adams and Devon Witherspoon bottled up Jahan Dotson and Co. with a dozen combined tackles and three for loss. Rutgers has struggled offensively this season, but the Scarlet Knights have their own weapons in the passing game in Bo Melton and Aron Cruickshank.
Illinois run game vs. Rutgers run defense
Rutgers has been moderately successful against the run this season, ranking essentially in the middle of the pack nationally allowing 149 rushing yards per game. Of course, Penn State used to rank among the top-30 teams against the run and then gave up 357 yards against the Illini to drop to 62nd nationally. Illinois is going to give the ball to Chase Brown and Josh McCray — frequently. It could be a matchup for the Illini to exploit.
ONE STAT THAT MATTERS
Chase Brown and Josh McCray both rank in the top 50 nationally in yards per carry, with Brown ninth (6.85 ypc) and McCray 50th (5.47 ypc). Illinois’ passing game? Obviously not nearly as effective. Illini quarterback Brandon Peters doesn’t even rank in the top 100 at just 5 yards per pass attempt. An injured Art Sitkowski is even further from the top 100 at 4.76 yards per attempt. Stretch the field in the passing game, Illinois does not. For comparison’s sake, Coastal Carolina’s Grayson McCall leads the country at 13.4 yards per attempt.
ILLINOIS WILL WIN IF ...
... ignoring the advent of the forward pass continues to work. It did against Penn State, with Illinois rushing for 357 yards, passing for 38 and still beating the then-No. 7 Nittany Lions. Teams will now expect the Illini to line up with seven offensive linemen and two tight ends — with zero wide receivers on the field — so completing a few more passes might come in handy. Six teams have passed for fewer yards per game than Illinois, and half of them run the triple option. Bret Bielema tried to stress he favors run-pass balance, but Illinois hasn’t had any of that this season.
RUTGERS WILL WIN IF ...
... the Scarlet Knights can actually generate some offense. Seven points in a road loss at Northwestern last week was the low point of the season. Quarterback Noah Vedral took three sacks, as Rutgers’ run game managed just 1.9 yards per carry, and the passing game wasn’t all that productive, either, save for Vedral’s touchdown pass to Bo Melton. Rutgers has some defensive weapons, but its offense has gotten progressively worse this fall.
THE PICK
Illinois 20, Rutgers 10
Another step toward bowl eligibility. A small, but important one considering the alternative. A loss to Rutgers means winning out to make a bowl game. Zero flexibility. Win at Minnesota, at Iowa and against Northwestern or else. Taking care of business in clearly winnable games against Maryland and Purdue would have relieved some of this late pressure to put together a successful season, but that’s simply the hand the Illini have been dealt. A struggling Rutgers is as good a follow-up opponent for last week’s upset as any when trying to keep the good vibes rolling. (The News-Gazette’s prediction record: 7-1)