Three big storylines
Late career emergence
Kendall Smith’s playing time at Illinois from 2017-2021 was limited almost exclusively to special teams. That included a 2019 season where the Bolingbrook native was healthy but only played in two games and took a redshirt season. Smith didn’t make his first career start until last year’s regular-season finale against Northwestern. Now the 6-foot-1, 205-pound free safety has a regular role in the Illinois defense and picked up his first career interception during the 23-20 loss at Indiana on Sept. 2. But he discussed his up-and-down path with his team after taking the opportunity to speak to the group before the season started.
“I just wanted to explain to the guys that sometimes it’s going to take a lot longer than you think,” Smith said. “I know everyone comes here and has this plan I’m going to get here, I’m going to play 3-4 years and then I’m going to go to the league. That’s great — that should be your goal — but the reality of it is sometimes it doesn’t always go that way. I just wanted to let the guys know to stay focused, stay in it, don’t quit, (stuff) is going to get hard, but if you keep taking the right steps and take it day by day, you’ll get where you want to go.”
Get to the quarterback
Illinois basically started from scratch at the outside linebacker position this season. No Owen Carney Jr. No Isaiah Gay. The most experience belonged to Seth Coleman, and he had a potential breakout moment in 2021 derailed by an injury. While Coleman and Holmes are currently atop the depth chart, the production from those spots hasn’t entirely come through just yet. Virginia Tech transfer Alec Bryant and true freshman Gabe Jacas in particular are challenging for more snaps. Jacas could provide his biggest boost in the pass rush, which the Illini certainly need.
“Gabe has a certain mentality about him that’s allowing him to go out there and do some things, and he’s going to continue to get more (snaps),” Illinois outside linebackers coach Kevin Kane said. “When we have the opportunities to rush, we’ve got to get home. … We’re getting around the quarterback, but now we’ve just got to get to the quarterback. I think our guys know what’s going on and have a good feeling for what we want to get accomplished, and they’re pretty hungry to go get after it.”
Hold on to the ball
Tommy DeVito completed 21 of 35 passes at Indiana. The Illinois quarterback’s 60 percent completion rate, while solid, was significantly lower than the 73 percent of his passes he competed in the season opener against Wyoming. Drops against the Hoosiers didn’t help. Top target Isaiah Williams dropped a couple. All three tight ends dropped one, which included a Luke Ford fumble after he got rocked by Indiana outside linebacker Alfred Bryant (older brother of the Illini’s Alec Bryant).
“If you just watch the film and watch the game it’s like, ‘Man, we’ve got to make the play,’” Illinois offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. said. “As a coach, you want to give them some strong correction there — some real clear advice — but at the end of the day you’ve got to have a little better of a throw and we’ve got to finish the catch on some of those. That’s really what it came down to. Our guys have done a nice job of attacking the football and made some tough, contested catches. Obviously, there are a couple we could have pulled down.”
Two key matchups
Illinois secondary
vs. Virginia receivers
Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong might not have human tank Jelani Woods to throw to anymore (Matt Ryan has that honor now with the Indianapolis Colts), but the Cavaliers aren’t exactly hurting for options in the passing game. Big options. Four different receivers caught multiple passes in last Saturday’s 34-17 home win against FCS opponent Richmond, with 6-foot-2, 208-pound Dontayvion Wicks leading the way with six catches. Lavel Davis Jr. (6-7, 219) and Keytaon Thompson (6-5, 216) caught four passes apiece, with Davis posting a team-high 89 receiving yards. Billy Kemp IV (5-9, 172) is the outlier size wise, but is a versatile option in the slot. Needless to say, Armstrong’s left arm will likey be busy once again.
Chase Brown
vs. Virginia defense
Brown leads the country in rushing with 55 carries for 350 yards. Having the advantage of two games played obviously helps, but Brown is still second nationally in yards per game at 175 behind Southern Miss’ Frank Gore Jr., who had 178 yards in the Golden Eagles’ quadruple overtime loss to Liberty last week. Brown is also 24th nationally at 6.36 yards per carry. Virginia’s run defense gave up 170 rushing yards last week to Richmond, with the Spiders’ Savon Smith averaging 6.8 yards per carry. There’s opportunity for Brown to maintain his high level of production, and if he can gain at least 150 rushing yards again, he’ll be the first Big Ten running back to do so in his first three games since Fred Russell at Iowa accomplished the feat in 2002.
One stat that matters
Illinois gave up 556 yards of total offense in last year’s 42-14 loss at Virginia. On average, the Cavaliers picked up 7.6 yards per play. Essentially three-fourths of the way to a first down every time the ball was snapped. There was simply no stopping Armstrong, who completed 75 percent of his passes for 405 yards and five touchdowns. It was the impetus for some personnel changes last year for the Illinois defense and a spark to incremental improvement the rest of the season.
Illinois will win if ...
... it can get its red zone offense on track. Small sample size aside, the Illini currently rank in the bottom third of the country by converting just 66.7 percent of its red zone scoring chances. In 12 red zone opportunities, Illinois has scored eight times, but that includes a pair of Caleb Griffin field goals. Lunney has stressed the need for touchdowns in those situations, but through two games, it’s been a 50-50 proposition the Illini will get in the end zone once they get inside the 20-yard line.
Virginia will win if ...
... it can be the first team this season to find a way to slow down Brown. That means sure tackling since the Illinois running back has shown an ability to absorb contact and keep his legs moving through two games. Bottling up Brown would put DeVito in a unique situation in his time in Champaign. The Syracuse transfer hasn’t been asked to go out and win a game just yet. He’s been solid — providing a complement in the passing game to Brown’s success — but what’s been a dink-and-dunk approach won’t work if the Illinois run game falters.