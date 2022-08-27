Beat writer Scott Richey previews the Illini’s season opener before Saturday’s kickoff at Memorial Stadium in Champaign:
Three big storylines
Rise to QB1
Bret Bielema made certain to note he wasn’t comparing Tommy DeVito to Russell Wilson. That would be something. Wilson played a single season for Bielema at Wisconsin, threw for 3,175 yards and 33 touchdowns, was named the Big Ten’s best quarterback and led the Badgers to a conference championship during the 2011 season. Still, there was a parallel Bielema could draw from Wilson to DeVito — namely in the transition both had to go through as transfers. A new offense to learn to run and details to understand, like the quarterback never calls timeout. DeVito got that one in the spring.
Bielema named DeVito his starting quarterback at Illinois for the season opener on Thursday. A foregone conclusion perhaps, but it still officially marked the Syracuse transfer as the winner of the training camp competition with returning part-time starter Art Sitkowski.
“I think Tommy has made a big jump from last spring to where we are,” Bielema said. “Really his composure in the pocket, learning how we play the game. … Tommy’s a very confident person. Competition brings the best out of everyone, but Tommy really concentrated on being him, which was our message to him.”
Unique skill set
There were exactly two defensive backs last season that were able to pair at least nine pass breakups with eight tackles for loss. Former Tennessee cornerback Theo Jackson was one, and he parlayed that into being a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft and a roster spot with the Tennessee Titans with a position switch to safety.
Devon Witherspoon was the other. The Illinois cornerback finished his second sophomore season with 52 tackles, eight tackles for loss and nine pass breakups in just 10 games. That’s the model for what Illini defensive backs coach Aaron Henry is looking for from his position group.
“I think it just shows you how physical he is,” Henry said of the 6-foot, 180-pound Witherspoon. “His body doesn’t say it, but his mind does. He could play safety just from a physical standpoint. That dude is a willing tackler and wants to put his face on people. He’s not afraid at all. You think a guy, 180 pounds, dude’s going to fold up. No. He’s wired different.
“I haven’t had a luxury to coach guys like that. Some guys, with his skill set on the outside, they don’t want to tackle at all. Devon’s the complete opposite. It’s been a luxury. I think the benefit of that is when you have younger guys come in, and they see a physical cat like him on the outside, they don’t have a choice but to be physical.”
Perfect fit
Isaiah Adams played left tackle throughout Illinois’ spring practices with Julian Pearl sidelined because of a hand injury. A healthy Pearl meant a position switch for Adams when training camp started, and the Ajax, Ontario, native has slid seamlessly one spot over at left guard. It’s a position Adams has never played before, but a position where the junior-college transfer said he’s “at home” at left guard, and it’s a position where he’s envisioned himself being successful.
The 6-5, 315-pound Adams was actually recruited to play tackle — and offensive line coach Bart Miller considers him a “perfectly capable” tackle — but the move to left guard was meant to get the best five linemen on the field together. Adams’ versatility and athleticism made the move a no-brainer, in Miller’s mind, and he’ll start along with Pearl at left tackle, Alex Pihlstrom at center, Zy Crisler at right guard and Alex Palczewski at right tackle against Wyoming.
“His knowledge base, his football IQ, his experience and his fundamentals all allowed us to move him to that position,” Miller said. “As opposed to maybe moving a guy like Palcho or Julian, who has a lot of equity stored up at tackle. His versatility allowed that move. He’s had a tremendous fall, just like he had a tremendous spring.”
Two key matchups
Tommy DeVito vs. Wyoming defense
The last time Illinois fans saw DeVito leading the offense was the spring game, and they witnessed the transfer quarterback complete 80 percent of his passes and connect (primarily with Isaiah Williams) for three touchdowns. The stakes are going to be higher — and the defense a bit tougher — Saturday against Wyoming. DeVito abused teammate Peyton Vining in the spring game. The Division II transfer wide receiver had just made the switch to defensive back and got stuck covering Williams. DeVito won’t need monster numbers in the passing game against the Cowboys, but he has to provide enough to balance out what should be a strong Illinois run game.
Wyoming vs. Transfer portal
This game might have an entirely different vibe — and a line much tighter than Illinois as an 11-point favorite — had the Wyoming offense not been decimated by the transfer portal. The Cowboys lost their starting quarterback, Levi Williams, to Utah State, a 1,000-yard running back in Xazavian Valladay to Arizona State and wide receiver Isaiah Neyor and his 12 touchdowns in 2021 to Texas. The defense took a hit, too, with cornerbacks CJ Coldon (Oklahoma) and Azizi Hearn (UCLA) and defensive ends Jaylen Pate (Northwestern) and Solomon Byrd (Southern California) all heading to Power Five programs. That’s life in the Mountain West Conference.
One stat that matters
There’s actually two. Texas San Antonio ranked 12th nationally in 2021 by scoring 36.9 points per game, while checking in at No. 33 nationally with 440.9 yards of total offense per game. Illinois’ offense last fall? Try 116th and 112th respectively — out of 130 teams — in those two important categories. Bret Bielema made the choice to fire offensive coordinator Tony Petersen after that underwhelming effort in 2021 and replace him with Barry Lunney Jr. after the latter was so successful with the Roadrunners. It’s probably hyperbolic to say the fate of the Illinois season rests solely on Lunney’s shoulders in putting a more dynamic offense on the field, but progress from a wins and losses standpoint won’t happen if he doesn’t.
Illinois will win if …
... defensive coordinator Ryan Walters can seamlessly slip in a few new starters to a unit that improved dramatically from the start to finish of last season and Barry Lunney Jr.’s offense strikes a balance between the run and pass while dictating tempo. The Illini will likely play faster this season offensively, but it’s more of a “tempro” situation, meshing Lunney’s up-tempo style with Bret Bielema’s desire to control the game — and therefore the clock — with a steady rushing attack.
Wyoming will win if …
... it can control the tempo and pace of the game. The Cowboys are just as apt to slow it down and have a potential breakout candidate in junior running back Titus Swen. Illinois doesn’t mind going slow, of course, but the easiest way for Wyoming to neutralize any talent disparity is to limit opportunities for an Illinois offense that would like to at least ramp up its production. If the quarterback “trade” the Cowboys pulled off with Utah State (Levi Williams to the Aggies for Andrew Peasley) works out, all the better.