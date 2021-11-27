Alex Palczewski is expected to make start No. 52 of his Illinois career on Saturday in the regular-season finale against Northwestern. After rehabilitating from a torn ACL he suffered last fall, Palczewski has switched to guard under new offensive line coach Bart Miller. Ahead of his final game at Memorial Stadium, News-Gazette contributor Gavin Good spoke with Palczewski about his time at Illinois, another rollercoaster season and the emotions of Senior Day.
What made you want to come back for a fifth season?
After that Rutgers game, the knee injury, I didn’t want my season to end just like that. That was a big thing. But also knowing all my boys were coming back, Doug (Kramer), Vederian (Lowe), (Alex) Pihlstrom, all them being back was another reason why I came back.
It seems like you guys are a tight group. What has it been like forming these relationships?
It’s been awesome. Me, Doug, Vederian and Pihl, all the people in this class, we’re going to be together for the rest of our lives. No matter how far we separate, when we see each other again, it’s going to be like nothing ever happened. We’ve been through so much in the last five years, seeing so much stuff, getting beat up on, all that, it’s made us bond so closely. I know I have that friendship with all of my brothers for the rest of my life.
Saturday is your last game at Memorial Stadium, and there’s still a lot to play for with it being Northwestern and still the potential for a possible bowl game. What’s going through your head about it?
I know it’s my last game, but I’m not really focusing on that. I know if I focus on, ‘It’s the last time I’m going to do this, last time I’m going to do this,’ I’m not going to be able to focus on just being able to play. I’m going to enjoy Senior Day with my parents, but know that I have one last chance to go with my boys and bring that (Land of Lincoln) trophy home.
You’re going to be one of many guys honored for a second time now, right?
Exactly, it’s weird. I think what we did last year was everyone who graduated was honored. I remember doing the Senior Day and I was like, ‘I already know I’m coming back.’
What will it be like this time with fans there and more of a traditional Senior Day feel?It’s definitely going to be a little emotional. Last year, it was just us and Coach Smith. I know as soon as I see my mom, she’s going to be a wreck, and I’m going to start tearing up, but I’m looking forward to it. It’s going to be a nice thing.
I was talking to Art Sitkowski and he told me he connected with the Polish kids and people in Illinois. Did you guys connect over your Polish heritage before or when he got here?There’s not a lot of (Polish people) on the team. Right now it’s me, him and the Bobaks. We’re in similar situations, first-generation Americans, both playing college football. Being able to help him out when he got here, just kind of showing him around, but he’s an extremely great guy and he learns really quick so I didn’t really need to help him that much. It’s been awesome having him here.
What was it like rehabbing from your ACL tear last season and working your way back to full strength?Doing lower body rehab every day, it sucks. But The trainers we have here, Chase Louthan, he was the one who did my rehab with me. He did an unreal job. He busted my (butt) every single day so I could get better, and I truly don’t think I could be here without him.
Where does this season rank for you in your Illinois career?The bowl game stuff, hopefully that happens, and we’ve got to do our job against Northwestern because if we don’t do that, it doesn’t matter. But this season is very similar to 2019, it’s wild. No matter what happens, this season will definitely have been my favorite in my five years here. Going through all the stuff I went through this offseason and just being back with the boys, the Nebraska game, I was crying on the Grange Grove walk. It felt like the journey and the rehab, all that stuff, it had finally paid off a little bit.
What about this staff made you feel secure in your decision to return?
It was just how much they care about us. The first day Coach B came, he called a team meeting and said, ‘Hey, I want all you guys to come back.’ Me and Doug, we sat down with him for a bit and were just talking with him. He truly cared about us and wanted what is best for us. Just knowing that I can always go talk to these coaches whenever I want, they’re truly just trying to get us better.
You and Vederian have now broken the all-time starts record previously held by Nathan Scheelhaase, Ryan McDonald and Tim Simpson.
Looking back, how do you think you guys were able to do it?
Coming in freshman year, we got tossed in the fire. But it’s crediting all the coaches I’ve had, starting with (Luke) Butkus, going to (Bob) McClain and ending with (Bart) Miller and all these trainers that have helped us to stay healthy. But it’s just constantly learning. All these older guys, Nick Allegretti, Richie (Petitbon), they always helped us learn and do all that stuff. Just absorbing knowledge every single week, learning and trying to get better so we can help win.
After your injury, how do you think this year has helped you make your case for the NFL?
I haven’t really played as good as I would’ve hoped so this year. The biggest thing is that moving to guard has really helped me a lot because now it just shows like, ‘Hey, I can play guard,’ and they can see what I have there. I’m not terribly worried about it right now. I’m just focused on, ‘I have two days here as an Illini left.’ Hopefully, knock on wood, we get another bowl game. I’m focusing on putting forward the best product (Saturday) and helping us win to send us out on a high note.
In the time you’ve spent on campus, are there places that will stick out in your memory as special?
Man, there’s a lot of places. I’d say the facility. The new facility, but also the old one. So many memories have been made here, so much growth. I look back on high school and I kind of remember the games, but I just remember hanging out with the boys at practice and just playing around. All the memories I made in the facilities and having fun is probably the biggest thing I’ll miss.
Do you have any thoughts you want to share about what Illinois has meant to you now that you’ve spent a lot of time here?
That’s a loaded question, but it really speaks to how much this university has done for me. I always thought back in high school, I always felt like, ‘I’m coming here as a 17-year-old kid and what am I going to look like when I leave as 22-year-old man?’ It’s just crazy to think about how much the school has helped build me, make me into a better man, a better student. I mean, I have a degree from the University of Illinois. Just making all these friendships, I met my girlfriend (Megan Cooney) here. We’ve been dating for two years now. But just helping me grow, helping give me all these things, I truly bleed orange and blue and this university has a special place in my heart.