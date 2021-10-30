When Doug Kramer committed to the Illini in early 2016 as the No. 54 in-state recruit in the Class of 2016, it was difficult to predict the effect he would make on the program. Now, Kramer has made 44 starts on the offensive line, most of them at center, and has cemented himself as a leader on the team. News-Gazette contributor Gavin Good chatted with the Hinsdale native about his sixth season in Champaign.
First of all, what ever happened with the offensive line’s NIL deal with a local restaurant? What do the people need to do in order to make this happen?I’m not going to lie. I just think the season kind of crept up on us pretty quickly. When we originally sent out that tweet, it was like a week or two before camp. We had discussed some things with a few different businesses, but just never finalized anything. And then we got into camp and we got into the season, and it got pretty hard to keep up with. I’m not sure if I’m going to be benefiting from it, but future o-lines will definitely have something.
If you were to pick one teammate to run for political office, who do you think would make the best candidate?
That’s tough. Let me think about this one. I think Art Sitkowski would be good. I think he’d be a pretty good political leader. He’s pretty commanding. He’s a vocal guy, and I think he would do a good job.
What was your favorite cartoon to watch growing up?My favorite movie growing up was The Lion King, and then cartoon, well let’s see. I watched a ton of SpongeBob. I watched The Fairly Oddparents, stuff like that. Those are the two that jump out to me. I also loved Tom and Jerry.
If you had to say, who is the most underrated offensive lineman in this program?
This season, I think it’s either (Alex Palczewski) or Julian Pearl. What those guys have done this year and throughout their careers is pretty impressive. With Palcho, he started a ton of games at tackle and then all of a sudden switched to guard, which is pretty impressive to do. It’s a completely different position, and even though the outside may look at it as two offensive line positions, how different can it get? It’s a completely different world, so I think that’s super impressive what he’s done. And then same thing with Pearl moving to the outside, and he also made a complete position change (from the defensive line). To see the progress that those two have made at their new positions and also just watching them grow throughout the years has been pretty impressive.
Way back in Week 0, you were named the offensive MVP in the
Nebraska game. Offensive
linemen often fly under the radar, but between the team and the fanbase, it seems like you’re getting some recognition. What does that mean to you?
Any time an offensive lineman gets recognized, it’s definitely a group award, for sure. The Nebraska game was a lot of fun. We were able to get after it up front. I had a pretty good amount of knockdowns, so that was a lot of fun. Also being in a program where the head coach loves offensive line play, loves defensive line play, that kind of trickles down into the offensive and defensive coordinators, all the position coaches. It’s definitely fun being in the trenches at this program, but, there’s a lot of responsibility at the same time.
Thinking to the future, Illinois will be losing a lot of linemen to the NFL or graduation this season. What’s your advice for young linemen in the program developing right now?There’s two different groups. You’ve got some of the older guys that are going to stay with the program, and those guys are gonna have to really step up and take a leadership role going into the future. Obviously, me, (Vederian Lowe), Palcho and guys like Blake (Jeresaty) and Jack Badovinac, a lot of older guys are going to be gone. So it’s going to be huge for those guys like (Jordyn) Slaughter, like Pearl, (Alex) Pihlstrom, for those guys to step up and really, really take control of the room and kind of keep the standard where it’s at, and even raise the bar. And then for those younger guys, obviously, just keep battling. Keep grinding every single day. When I was a young player in the program, that’s what all the seniors kept telling me. I think we all took that to heart. We’ve definitely made a lot of progress, and we’ve got a lot still left to go.
People have called you undersized for a Big Ten offensive lineman. What do you make of that?If undersized means you’re not 6-foot-4, then yeah, I guess. But I’ve never felt undersized on the field one time throughout my college career. I’ve always felt strong enough, I’ve always felt fast enough, I’ve always felt big enough to compete at this level. But yeah, if my opponents think that, then that’s great. And if the outside world thinks that, then that’s what they think. I can’t really handle that. All I can handle is how hard I work. I haven’t really put too much thought to it, but I can definitely say I’ve never felt undersized on a football field.
You’ve been in this position before, where people are doubting the team and calling it quits on the season when there’s still a lot of games left. What message have you had for your guys during this stretch, and now after the Penn State win, what has been the reception to what you’ve been telling teammates through the tough times?Coach Bielema did a great job coming in right away and really laid down what he wanted for his program, what he was expecting from us players. And really, that’s just going to work every single day. We talk about doing your job a lot within this program, and that’s really where your focus should be. So even though people are going to doubt us on the outside world, that’s perfectly fine. There’s always going to be that doubt outside of the building, but all that matters are the people who are inside the building. I think he certainly saw that mentality this week from the team, and it’s certainly something that we want to build on going forward.
What’s something you’ve learned from this new staff that applies to life in a bigger way than football?That’s tough. I’ve learned a ton from this staff. I probably have to say from Coach (Bart) Miller, the offensive line coach, he talks a lot in the o-line room about this one phrase. It’s basically that the mountain doesn’t care. So, basically, at the top of the mountain, the goals or dreams that you have, where you want to be, where you want to end up and, the mountain is going to be all the adversity, all the people telling you (that) you can’t do it. So no matter how you feel, if you’re hurt, if you’re banged up, if you’re mentally not all the way there, the mountain doesn’t care. Your goals, your dreams don’t care that you’re hurting. You need to just keep going one step at a time and climb that mountain.
Seeing the success that Kendrick Green is having in Pittsburgh and that Nick Allegretti has had with the Chiefs, how does that motivate you and show what you can accomplish?Those guys are unbelievable. Obviously, I got to play with both of them, which is awesome. Those are two of my best friends, so seeing those guys succeed is unbelievable. It shows that there is a strong culture in the offensive line room at the University of Illinois. We can do anything from this place that we’re at. We’re in the Big Ten Conference, playing major football. We compete against the best in the world, so it really shows you that the sky’s the limit. And props to those guys, because I’ve seen both those guys work incredibly hard to get where they’re at.
What’s your favorite memory at Illinois?Hopefully, we’ll create some more in the next couple weeks. But so far, I think seeing James McCourt, one of my best friends, hit a game-winning kick against Wisconsin at home on Homecoming, against one of the best one of the best teams in the country at the time was pretty awesome. That was a moment that me and him talked about a lot, and to see it come to fruition was pretty cool. So I probably have to go with that one. But just generally, I’d say just being in the locker room around the guys. A ton of awesome people have come through this program that I’m lucky enough to be friends with, lucky to learn from them about life and about football. So, I think just being in the locker room, messing around every day, that’s probably the best. But on the field, probably watching James hit that kick.