When Michael Marchese (above) decided to come back for a fifth season, he wasn’t sure what role he’d have. A former walk-on who played safety and linebacker under Lovie Smith, Marchese moved to tight end during spring ball and has now found himself at fullback. He also earned himself a scholarship. Ahead of Saturday’s showdown with his twin, Henry, and No. 18 Iowa, N-G contributor Gavin Good caught up with the Vernon Hills native:
You’ve played four different positions now, correct? Safety, linebacker, tight end and fullback?
Yes, I’m on to No. 4.
That’s wild. Which position was your least favorite or the one you felt you didn’t fit into very well?I’ve really enjoyed all of them, honestly. I wouldn’t necessarily pick any one of them to be my least favorite. The one I was most surprised why, and if I was going to fit in, was fullback. I’m a taller, lankier guy and you usually see fullbacks as shorter, stockier guys. That was probably most surprising for me, but I’ve done a decent job playing fullback, and it’s fun. I’m not complaining about it. Even going through those position changes, it’s something new. I really enjoy it. I guess it shows I can do a lot as a player in whatever you need me to do.
How are fullback and tight end similar and how are they different?
The run blocking is similar, obviously, like tight end, you’re on the line of scrimmage. Sometimes, you could be off the ball, which is really the most similar type of blocks. Like if you’re in the wing position, that tight end, being in the I (formation) or whatever at fullback, those are pretty similar. The routes are different. I mean, you don’t really see a lot of fullbacks go vertical. We’ve had a couple plays where they sent me vertical on wheel (routes). But really, fullbacks are more in the flat and tight end is kind of everything.
Your twin brother, Henry, plays at Iowa, a rival for you guys. What has this been like every year with him?Funny story. I grew up an Iowa fan. My dad played at Iowa from ’82 to ’86, and obviously, that’s when they were really good with like Chuck Long, Larry Station and all those guys. I grew up an Iowa fan, used to go to the games all the time. I actually have a decent relationship with Kirk Ferentz, just throughout the years. Recruiting, it just kind of played out that way (with Henry). He was a scholarship guy out of high school and I was a walk-on here. It’s a cool dynamic just to be able to play against my twin brother every year and kind of compete against him after all the years competing with him. It’s awesome, and there’s always some extra juice for this game. My parents would probably tell you they hate this game, but it’s just really fun. I really enjoy playing my brother and against Iowa. I’ve met a lot of my brother’s friends, so I would say I know almost half the team at Iowa now, which is kind of crazy.
Is there a lot of trash talking going on in the family?My (dad) doesn’t really say much about it. My brother, he doesn’t really say much either. He’ll take some subtle jabs here and there, but it’s nothing crazy. I think he understands where we’ve been in the past, and he understands where we’re going now under Coach Bielema. Just subtle jabs. I really can’t say anything. What do you want me to say, ‘You got me?’ But yeah, I’m excited for this next one. Hopefully, we can flip the script and get one against them. Then I’ll have my bragging rights.
What was it like playing with Henry at Stevenson High School?Just growing up with a twin, growing up with three older brothers that all played — like my brother Joe played at Maryland, my brother Jim played here at Illinois — and growing up in that environment was really cool. And obviously, when we got into high school, Stevenson is a massive school. I don’t even know everyone in my graduating class, it’s that big. But even now, you get some people at Illinois, walking around campus and be like, ‘Oh, hey, you’re Mike from Stevenson.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, I don’t even know you. What’s your name?’ Like, ‘Oh, we went to school together.’ I was like, ‘Oh, well, I feel really bad. Like, I don’t really know who you are.’
What did it mean to you to be nominated for a community service and leadership award watch list like the Wuerffel Trophy?
It means the world, honestly. When they told me that I was placed on this watch list, I was kind of shocked. I never really thought I was qualified for that until they actually told me. I was really excited just to be acknowledged like that. Trying to give back as much as I can or as much as the team can, it’s just really important for us engaging the community and engaging the people around us. I think we can use our platform as student-athletes and really uplift these communities that really don’t get much life. Especially through Uplifting Athletes, that’s mainly with the rare disease community. I’m happy that I was able to work with them over my years here.
Can you tell me a bit more about the service work you’re involved in?My big one is I’m the chapter president here at Illinois for Uplifting Athletes, which has been going on here for a while. It gets passed down over the years. My older brother actually did it at Maryland, and then my other older brother did it here at Illinois. He passed it down to Bobby Walker, who passed it down to me, so I’ve been doing this for the last three years now. Just engaging the community with events like Lift for Life, which we do every summer to raise money. We have another event coming up in about two or three weeks, it’s called the Touchdown Pledge Drive, where it’ll be another donation (effort) that tries to engage the community. I’ve also worked at soup kitchens, especially back in my hometown of Vernon Hills.
We also had a challenger softball league for mentally challenged children or people with disabilities, so I was able to participate in that.
Kind of like the 2019 season, you guys have notched some big wins after some people thought this season was a lost cause. What’s it been like proving some of those people wrong a second time now?
Can’t thank the Illini fan base that does have our back and continues to support us (enough), whether we’re winning or losing. Shout out to them. Specifically this year, we had some tough games early on in the season that, honestly, we really should’ve won. We kind of threw it away in the end and didn’t execute the way we wanted to, kind of washed away a win. But those experiences early in the season have made these experiences later in the season much more valuable and something we can learn from.
Obviously, Coach B. and the whole staff deserves a lot of credit for really instilling a culture. I feel like we didn’t really have that in the past as much, but really from the get-go, just instilling that culture into us and into the program. It really has showed the last couple of weeks.
What brought you back under this new staff?
Really just the opportunity to play again. I know Coach Bielema has a good track (record) in the Big Ten. Obviously with Wisconsin, and even at Arkansas, I feel like he didn’t get enough credit when he was at Arkansas.
Coach B. really kind of stuck out to me. Going back to my dad, he was coached by Hayden Fry at Iowa. Coach Bielema comes from that same tree, really. Coach Ferentz is in there, Bill Snyder and Bob Stoops. Hearing from what my dad was taught and what he told me about Coach Fry, Coach Ferentz and talking to my brother with what he’s seen from Coach Ferentz, it seemed really similar. I really love that type of style of coaching and how things are run with the program, so that was really attractive to me. All those guys that I’ve named have won a lot over their careers. It just felt right. It’s a real Big Ten program now, and I couldn’t be happier about my decision and coming here to play for Coach Bielema.
I can’t believe we’ve made it this far in and I still haven’t asked you about getting put on scholarship in the spring. What was that moment like for you?Just being able to earn something like that after all the years of playing and working, it was awesome, being able to share that moment with my teammates. It was unforgettable. Especially coming from Coach Bielema, gaining his respect in that fashion, it was just awesome.
You played more than most walk-ons do in their career. What did you do to impress the coaching staff over those years?
I think a lot of people would agree with this who have been a walk-on. You’re really kind of on a short leash, in a way. So really just doing the right thing and being the best you, working hard, is really the key to it. Just keep your head down, keep doing what you’re supposed to do. Developing the right way on and off the field, whatever it may be. There’s a chance for that type of (scholarship) deal to happen. On-field production is a big part of it, but that can just attribute to how much you care, what your passion is for football and what you’re able to do. I was lucky I was able to play really early. I didn’t even redshirt. I think my freshman year I played five games, started at safety a couple games my sophomore year and junior year.
Obviously, there’s hard times as a walk-on. But really just staying the course and doing everything you can for the team and helping the team win, even on scout team, it’s really important. It’s nice to see these kids around the country get recognized like that, because we’ve been on the same journey.