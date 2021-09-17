When Illini running back Chase Brown arrived in Champaign in 2019 to join his twin brother Sydney on the football team, it felt like a logical fit. The move has paid off for both Browns. News-Gazette contributor Gavin Good caught up with Chase about his offseason diet change, misconceptions about his home country, Canada, and his love of flying, among other topics, before Friday night’s game against Maryland at Memorial Stadium:
Before the season you had gone
vegan for a while. What was that like, and what made you want to make that diet change?
I was just looking for a way to improve my overall energy levels. And I was vegan for about eight or nine months. The nutrition staff here at Illinois did a really good job at assisting and making sure I’m getting the right amount of protein, carbs and all the nutrients, but it started getting a bit difficult, so I was looking for an easier way to get all my nutrients in. Getting off that diet was one way to do it.
My favorite thing is these potato — it’s supposed to be chicken — but it’s a little potato chicken patty. That was probably my go-to. I actually haven’t had it in a couple months, but if I were to have any vegan meal, I would go back to that. They have a substitute for almost anything. It makes it really easy to transition if that’s something you’re looking to do.
You were the Football Canada 2020 Fans Choice Canadian NCAA player of the year last year? What does that
distinction mean to you?
It’s an honor. I saw that Football Canada had a vote between a bunch of Canadian athletes that play the Division I level, and the support of the Illinois fans and people back home, they voted for me and rooted for me, and that’s how I went through.
But I’m grateful, and it means a lot, especially coming from Canada. There’s not many guys that have the opportunity to play Division I football down here. So it’s a real honor.
What’s one thing that Americans think about Canada that’s not true?
One of the first questions they asked me (at Western Michigan) was, ‘Man, do you guys live in like igloos up there?’ You know what ... no.
But if you want to think like that, just continue with it. It was just one of those funny things, but it was something I remember vividly, and I thought it was pretty funny.
You had a lot of offers from Power Five programs out of high school. What
attracted you to attend
Western Michigan originally?
They had this awesome aviation program.
Out of high school, my brother and I lived with a billet family. Our host dad, he was a pilot in the Navy and used to fly the fighter jets. He kind of started me on that journey of aspiring to be a pilot one day.
Regardless of the football program and prestige of the program, I really wanted to go to a school that had a flight school, and Western Michigan offered that. Unfortunately, the NCAA doesn’t allow teams to pay for the fees and all that, so I couldn’t actually continue down that path. But I’m in advertising now, and graduate really soon.
When you got to Illinois, you came in and proved yourself as a Big Ten running back right away. What helped you do that so seamlessly?
With the help of the guys around me. This first year, I had Dre Brown and Reggie Corbin. They kind of took me in and taught me their ways, ways to look at certain defenses and ways to read blocks.
I just tried to eat up all I could that they were teaching me. When it came my time, we competed and then throughout the season, I grinded my way up to the top of the depth chart.
What does your family do for game days? Is it difficult with the distance from London, Ontario?
In high school, it was real difficult. I think my mom came to one game of the two years we were down (at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal School in Florida). We probably played about 30 football games down there, and most of them weren’t streamed. They’d just follow it on a little MaxPreps live play-by-play, or if there was a stream, they would watch that.
But for college, they’ve been able to make it to three. It wasn’t too difficult, and then COVID hit and it made everything hard because of the restrictions at the border. What they’ll do on game days is they’ll meet up at my dad’s house and they’ll watch the game there and have people over and enjoy the moments and have a good time.
I know your dad, Darren Isaac, played in the CFL. What is the most important lesson he taught you about football or about how to be successful?
Growing up, my brother and I worked out with my dad quite a bit. One thing we learned from him, he’s always had this grind to him. ‘You’ve got to work. You can’t stop. Even when you’re tired, you can’t stop.’
That’s something that we heard a lot while we were working out with him, and that’s something that’s kind of been a huge part of my brother and I’s success. It’s part of our mindset, our drive and our ability to push each other two our limits and to see improvement.
Of course, I’ve got to work in one
question about Sydney. What’s the best and worst part about having your twin as your teammate and roommate?
The best part is I get to see my brother every day and I get to live with him and have all these memories. But the worst part about practicing against him is it gets chippy sometimes. And when he wears my clothes. That’s probably my least favorite thing that he does.
What’s something about you that people wouldn’t ever guess?
I actually like to read quite a bit. That’s something that I do with my free time, and I don’t think anybody would guess that about me.
Do you have any particular interests you like to read about?
It’s mostly books about mindset and ways to look at things. I just really like other perspectives, and there’s a few books I actually had to read over the summer as a little project that (running backs coach Cory Patterson) gave me.
What were some of those books?
There’s one about energy vampires I was reading. The main thing about it is your energy. If you have bad energy, their energy can overtake somebody that has positive energy. It’s making sure that everybody around you brings a positive energy, and you’ll be ready to go.