Sixth-year kicker James McCourt is already firmly entrenched in the Illini football record books. Of course, there’s the iconic, game-winning field goal to upset No. 6 Wisconsin in 2019. And he’s made more 50-yard-plus field goals
(seven) than any other kicker in school history. But McCourt’s story is more intriguing beyond his powerful and
precise kicking abilities. News-Gazette contributor Gavin Good caught up with McCourt about moving to the
United States from Ireland, his NFL hopes and being one of college football’s most appreciated specialists:
If you could play one other position on the team, what would it be?
Probably quarterback. I do envy those guys a little bit. I’ve always wanted to be a quarterback, kind of in my own little world. I kind of joke with (Brandon Peters) because he’s my roommate. I said, ‘If I practice quarterbacking as much as I did kicking in my life, I could be as good as he is.’ It’s probably a little bit ambitious, but quarterback.
What do you remember about
growing up in Dublin?
I remember a lot because I moved here when I was nine. My parents kind of made it their job, or they really wanted me to be proud of my heritage. So we went back there every summer growing up. Living in the States, we would go back there for eight weeks and spend my entire breaks over there. All my cousins, first cousins, second cousins, aunts, uncles, grandparents, they all still live over there. I remember it a lot, and I love it over there. It’s a great place to grow up, and (has) such amazing people. And culturally, historically, it’s so rich. I could definitely see myself living there in the future. I also love Europe, and I love having EU citizenship, which helps a lot also with living over there.
You’re not a U.S. citizen, correct?
Correct. Around four or five months ago I applied for U.S. citizenship. It’s a pretty long process, and the application took a while. There’s obviously more steps. My older sister, she already completed her citizenship, and she’s the only one of the six of us here to fully complete hers. But I’m in the process of getting mine, and I’ll have dual citizenship.
I heard your grandmother is a
really good golfer. Is that true?
She was a great golfer in her day. She’s a wonderful athlete in general. She actually played tennis in Wimbledon when she was young. She was a great tennis player and a phenomenal golfer, according to my parents. I don’t really remember too much, but when I was little she used to play. Now with her age and everything, I haven’t seen her play in a very long time. But that’s supposedly where all my quote, unquote athletic genes come from, on that side of the family.
I heard you’re into golf too, right?
Yeah, I love golf. It’s my favorite hobby.
When you guys came to the U.S., it was right before Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Do you remember that?
I do remember. In Ireland, you don’t really have that many natural disasters. It’s a rainy climate, but it’s very calm, just a lot of rain. When I moved over here, I didn’t really know what a hurricane was. I just remember vividly being unprepared as a family. We had a bunch of neighbors come over and help us board up our windows and get shutters. It was kind of scary as a kid. I remember seeing our pool screen, our mosquito net over our pool was completely ripped out of the ground. Nothing crazy really happened. At the end of the day, where I lived (in Florida) really didn’t get the worst. New Orleans and that side got really affected by that hurricane, but thankfully we weren’t affected too bad.
You’ve been a scholarship kicker at Illinois for six years now, and you’ve had some remarkable moments in that time. What has that time and experience meant to you?
It means everything to me. I kind of came in here probably a bit naive about the magnitude of this university and this institution as a whole. Didn’t really know too much about it, the history and everything. But I’ve grown to love this place and treat it like a home. Just so grateful for the opportunities that I’ve been granted here. I didn’t know that I would get this lucky and be part of this place. I’m extremely grateful for all the people I’ve crossed paths with here and all the best friends I’ve made, the mentors and everything. It’s been an absolute dream to play football here and get an education here. I wouldn’t trade it for the world.
You have one of the most fantastic moments in program history with the Wisconsin kick, but what has been the most difficult moment in your kicking career?
That’s a good question. Kind of dealing with coming in here and then not having an impact right away. Waiting my turn, competing with Chase (McLaughlin) and then earning the job against Caleb (Griffin), that was obviously difficult. But I don’t think I’d be the kicker I am today if it weren’t for those moments. At the time, it was difficult to wrap my head around. Like, ‘Am I supposed to do this?’ You start doubting yourself and everything. But looking back on it now, it’s kind of formed me into a better person, a better competitor and just all-around, a better athlete and better teammate.
A lot of people go through the same struggles. You get told in recruiting that you’re going to come in and be the starter. Then you underperform or maybe take stuff for granted and stuff like that, and you don’t get the job that you want, it doesn’t go according to plan. I mean, it never really does. But those people who kind of stick it through, get through the dog days, work and be a great teammate, your time’s gonna come. Coach Bielema always preaches that. When your name’s called, you have to be ready because you never know when it’s gonna be called. That was definitely a hard time, but I’m very grateful that it happened to me.
What’s it been like seeing former Illini kicker Chase McLaughlin have success in the NFL?
Seeing Chase in the NFL and having a stellar start to the year with the Browns has been awesome and well-deserved. He’s a super hard worker and a genuine guy who has worked for every opportunity that he’s gotten. Chase and I still talk, and Blake (Hayes) and Chase still talk. He’s an awesome resource to have, especially because Blake and I have aspirations of playing at the next level. He’s always willing to talk to us about any issues or concerns that we have, or questions. And I don’t know if you saw, but he’s going to be a father soon. He’s a phenomenal guy who is a great person and a great teammate. Seeing him having success, it doesn’t surprise me any bit. He did it here, and he’s worked really hard to get to the place he’s been.
What do you feel that you need to do or keep doing to increase your chances of making an NFL team?
I have to just keep trusting my process. Honestly, just performing in games and pressure situations, you can really only do so much. I’m really focusing on just taking it one game at a time, one rep at a time, one kick at a time. You can’t stray too far away from the present because then you can start building up some expectations, and the situation just becomes a little big. Right now, it’s just how can I impact the team the most, and how I can help this team win? At the end of the day, winning is the main goal. And when Coach B puts me out there, he expects three points on the board when I walk off the field. That’s what I have to do, and I’m going to try my best to deliver for Coach B and the team because that’s what needs to happen for us to win. If I do that, I have no complaints.
Who is the scariest or most intimidating coach on this team, and why?
The most intimidating for some reason is (linebackers coach Andy) Buh. He is a very nice man and an unbelievable coach, but he just has this intimidation factor I can’t wrap my head around, so that’s my answer.
People talk about being a kicker or specialist as being a thankless position. People get mad when your name is called and you mess up in the one moment when you’re name is called. You can be the hero, or if it’s just normal kicks, people might not even really register it. But at
Illinois, it seems the specialists do get a lot of love compared to other places. What’s that like?
It’s definitely nice to see your work get noticed. We have such good fans and passionate fans., and when you perform well, they really do support you. It’s great because you really care as a player, you care about the fans because it’s the reason why you do this. So many people come out and watch you play, and you’re trying to put on a show for them, and you try to perform for them because they love this university just as much as you do and they love the team because as much as you do. It’s cool to have a supportive fan base for the specialists. It just means that much more to do our jobs.