Game Day Special | Brandon Peters finds home, opportunity with Illini
Last time an Indianapolis quarterback transferred to Illinois from another Big Ten school, it worked out well. Really well.
In 1987, Jeff George left Purdue for Champaign. After sitting out a season (no immediate eligibility back in the day), George went 16-7-1 in two seasons as starter. Then, he declared a year early for the NFL draft and was the No. 1 pick. By the Indianapolis Colts.
Today, it’s Brandon Peters’ turn. The native of Avon, Ind., by way of Michigan takes over as Lovie Smith’s starting quarterback against Akron.
While he would certainly like to follow George’s career path — who wouldn’t? — he needs to aim for a better opener.
In George’s Sept 3, 1988, debut against Washington State (also John Mackovic’s first game as head coach), the Illini got trounced 44-7.
That isn’t likely to happen against the Zips, who enter as 18-point underdogs.
Peters and the Illini figure to be favored in their next two games against UConn and Eastern Michigan.
George also dropped his second game as starter, a close loss at Arizona State. But George and his teammates recovered, beating Ohio State, Purdue, Wisconsin and Northwestern on their way to a third-place finish in the Big Ten.
Of course, all of that is ancient history for the current Illini. In ’88, Peters was nine years from being born.
Youthful exuberance
David and Barb Peters knew Brandon and his older sister Brooke were special athletes by the time they were 5 or 6.
Brooke eventually earned a volleyball scholarship to Purdue, where she just completed her career.
Brandon became one of the highest-rated prep prospects his senior year with the Avon Orioles, picking Michigan over Nebraska and LSU.
Long before he became a college quarterback, Brandon entertained the neighbors, throwing a football to himself in the yard for hours in a Colts uniform David bought for him.
“He would act like he was tackled, and he would do that forever,” David said.
No surprise, it was a Peyton Manning jersey. No. 18. The same digits Brandon wears at Illinois.
When Brandon first played youth football, he wasn’t a quarterback.
“I was his coach, and I started him at center,” David said. “I wanted him to learn the game.”
The next year, he played running back, which stuck until sixth grade. In travel football, coach Terry Haston asked if Brandon would mind playing quarterback.
“I said, ‘Brandon won’t care. He just wants to get out on the field,’” David said. “He just wants to play the game.”
A quarterback was born.
“When he started throwing the ball, Terry’s like, ‘Dave, did you know your son had an arm like this?’ I said, ‘Dumb me, I did not know he had an arm like this,’” David said.
Quiet confidence
Brandon isn’t a loud quarterback.
“He’s a guy who leads by example,” David said. “But I know for sure that when he’s in the huddle, he commands respect. That huddle is his.”
Don’t confuse low volume for lack of fire.
“He is internally a high energy guy,” David said. “When the moments are needed, he does vocalize himself.”
Sound advice
Brandon had 20-plus college offers as a high school senior. It could have been overwhelming.
His dad got help from Dave Shelbourne, a former Northwestern quarterback. He suggested the family cut the list of schools to a handful, then trim it to two or three.
“That’s what we did,” David said. “We didn’t make a big production out of it. We wanted to zero in on what was important and make the right decision. If we had to do it all over again, he would go to Michigan again. We have fond memories from there. Now, he’s got another great school where he’s going to show his talents.”
David and Barb didn’t push Brandon toward any school.
“We felt good about his decision to go to Michigan at the point that he made it,” David said.
There were some good times in Ann Arbor.
“To see your son out on the field there, playing the sport that he loves in front of 110,000 people, what a great feeling as a parent,” David said. “And he succeeded when he started. It was good.”
And there were some bad times. Like in 2018, when he threw one pass in five games.
“Brandon has navigated himself through that,” David said. “I think it has made him a stronger football player emotionally. It will be interesting to see what he does this year.”
For most of Brandon’s career, he was the starter. And the star. Youth, junior high and high school. It was turbulence-free. Until the last year at Michigan.
“We supported him,” David said. “He’s a human being. He was mad. He’s a competitor. He went through points where he was down. Then, as a parent, you have to keep them up. And we did that. You have to keep them focused on the bigger picture.”
This past spring, Brandon decided to look elsewhere. His parents came on his visit to Illinois.
“Lovie (Smith) and Rod (Smith) have been great,” David said. “They are straight forward.”
Circle the date
Oct. 12. Illinois vs. Michigan.
The Peters will see all sorts of familiar faces. On the field and in the stands.
“We’ve got close friends from the Ann Arbor area that will be friends for the rest of our lives,” David said. “When Brandon committed to Illinois, they reached out to us. When Brandon earned the starting position, all those people texted me, telling me how happy there were for Brandon.
“They will cheer for Illinois. Except on the 12th.”
Fan friendly
The drive from Avon, Ind., to Champaign is 203 miles shorter than the one from Avon to Ann Arbor, Mich.
The Peters will be there. Home and away.
“We don’t miss games,” David said.
The Peters know the conference well, visiting every school to watch Purdue volleyball and Michigan football. Now, it’s Illinois football, with trips this year to Minnesota, Purdue, Michigan State and Iowa.
Brooke will attend most of the games. David’s parents, Mike and Sharon, will also make the trips.
This isn’t the first time the family has rooted for Illinois. David’s grandfather grew up in the Mattoon area.
“He was a huge Illinois fan,” David said. “When Brandon committed to Illinois, we said my grandpa Wayne was up in heaven, looking down with a big smile on his face.”
The proximity to Avon makes Illinois an easy trip for the folks who followed Brandon during his Orioles days.
Brandon’s high school coach Mark Bless plans to come to a game later this season. During an open week for Indiana high schools.
Bless is eager to see Brandon back on the field.
“He’s worked hard,” Bless said. “He’s paid his dues. He got an opportunity (at Michigan). His last year there, things just didn’t go his way. I’m glad he’s got an opportunity to get back on the field and show what he is capable of doing.”
Brandon was the first quarterback recruited by Jim Harbaugh at Michigan. Bless hoped it would be a good fit.
“Sometimes, things like that work out and sometimes they don’t,” Bless said.
At Avon, Brandon played on the freshman team his first year. As a sophomore, he became the varsity starter.
“He could make pretty much every throw,” Bless said. “We knew he had big-time potential.”
Brandon wasn’t perfect. One game, he forced a pass that was intercepted. The Orioles lost.
“That’s when he grew up a lot,” Bless said. “He realized that night that he’s partially responsible for the outcome of the game, win or lose. He still took some risks, but he wanted to make sure he helped us win games.”
Class acts
From an early age, the Peters’ kids realized the importance of their schoolwork.
“If you let them know, ‘It’s just a given that you have to get a college degree,’ they pretty much think that’s what they have to do,” David said.
Parents learn that no two kids are alike. Brooke had to hit the books to get her grades.
“And Brooke had very good grades in high school and very good grades in college,” David said.
Here’s where the difference came in ...
“Brandon is one of those guys that when he likes something, he’s unbelievable,” David said. “With schoolwork, he was one of those guys who could look at something, and he could get a 3.4, 3.5. He didn’t really have to try that hard with his schoolwork. Things naturally came to him.”
Barb Peters pointed out, “You could be a 4.0 student.”
His grades were more than good enough to get into Michigan, one of the academic powers in the Big Ten.
Brandon graduated from Michigan in three years. He had to complete 43 hours in the final year to be able to join the Illini.
“That’s why he did not come out into the portal until May,” David said. “At Michigan, they have a winter semester and a spring semester, which is really the first session of summer school.”
Many graduate transfers have only a year left at their new school. Brandon was determined to have two years when he made the jump. And he wanted to do it with a Michigan degree in hand.
Mission accomplished.
“I’m proud of him for what he did,” David said. “He has stood tall through high waters and has stayed focused on what his goal was, and that was to graduate and to find a home, which he found at Illinois. When he found his home, it was to earn the starting job, which he has done. And now it’s time to go show people what he can do.”
Off the field
Brandon likes to play golf, but he is no threat for the PGA Tour.
And he loves animals. Especially family dog Reggie, a bichon frise.
Reggie is named for longtime Colts receiver Reggie Wayne.
The pup made regular trips to Michigan for games.
David and Barb, who work together for American Mortgage, are currently leasing a townhouse in downtown Indianapolis.
Brooke, who works in pharmaceutical sales, is living with them.
“They’re a huge part of my life,” Brandon said. “It’s really cool to have my family even closer.”
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-351-5233 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.
