Happy New Year, everyone, from State Farm Center.
Shauna Green's Illinois women's basketball team opens up the new year with a showdown against No. 12 Iowa. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m.
New Year's Day has become a popular one for women's basketball. The Illini-Hawkeyes matchup is one of 10 featuring at least one Associated Press Top 25 team. It's also one of 45 games across all of Division I women's college basketball on the Sunday schedule.
In the case of Illinois, Green's program is looking for a chance to impress after a near-miss in a 65-61 loss at No. 5 Indiana on Dec. 4.
The Illini (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) closed out 2022 playing their best basketball under their first-year coach. Illinois enters the new year on a five-game winning streak. Leading scorer Makira Cook returned from a two-day, illness-related absence to produce 23 points in Illinois' 79-63 win at Wisconsin on Thursday night.
Getting a win on Sunday against the Hawkeyes (11-3, 3-0) would snap a 20-game losing streak for the Illini against AP Top 25 ranked competition. Illinois' last ranked win came on Jan. 6, 2019, in a 66-62 win at No. 12 Minnesota, one of the few highlights from the Nancy Fahey era.
Iowa is led by one of the top challengers to Aliyah Boston of defending national champion South Carolina for National Player of the Year honors. But Green made it clear on Friday the Hawkeyes are more than Caitlin Clark, who is averaging 26.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game with a shooting slash of .460/.351/.819.
"Everyone thinks Caitlin Clark," Green said. "Well, then you have a five player that's a 2,000-point scorer and shoots 70 percent from the field (Monika Czinano). You have multiple guards around Caitlin Clark that are elite shooters. They're such a well-balanced team. We're sitting there, 'Well, OK, how are we going to guard Monika down low? Well, how are you going to guard Caitlin Clark?'
"You can't really double off a lot. You have to pick your poison on that. If you double and try to take the inside away, then obviously they have elite shooters. It's just so many pieces. That's why they are the team that they are. We're going to try to do some things to take them out of their rhythm offensively, but Caitlin Clark is going to get hers but we have to make them hard. You can't let her get open shots. The little bit of a difference between the hand in her face and the hand down is the difference between a shot going in or out. We'll have our hands full, but we'll be ready. We'll be prepared. I know our kids are ready to compete."
