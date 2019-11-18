Hawaii at Illinois
7 p.m. Monday
Lineups
Illinois (2-1)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG
G Andres Feliz Sr. 6-2 19.0
G Trent Frazier Jr. 6-2 8.7
G Ayo Dosunmu So. 6-5 15.0
F Giorgi Bezhanishvili So. 6-9 8.7
C Kofi Cockburn Fr. 7-0 14.0
FYI: The Illini had nearly twice as many turnovers (62) as assists (35) through the first week of the season. Their average of 20.7 turnovers per game ranks them 345th nationally ahead of just LSU, Central Connecticut State, Stephen F. Austin, Sacret Heart and North Carolina Central.
Off the bench
G Alan Griffin So. 6-5 8.0
G Da’Monte Williams Jr. 6-3 2.0
F Kipper Nichols R-Sr. 6-6 1.3
Hawaii (3-1)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG
G Eddie Stansberry Sr. 6-3 20.0
G Drew Buggs Jr. 6-3 11.8
G/F Samuta Avea Jr. 6-6 12.5
F Zigmars Raimo Sr. 6-9 8.8
C Dawson Carper So. 7-0 5.0
FYI: Monday’s game in Champaign will be the first of just two on the mainland for the Rainbow Warriors in the 2019 portion of the 2019-20 schedule, with a Dec. 7 date at No. 14 Oregon the other. All told, Hawaii will play 18 of 28 games this season at home.
Off the bench
G/F Justin Hemsley So. 6-6 5.8
F Bernardo Da Silva Fr. 6-9 3.8
G Justin Webster Fr. 6-3 4.0
Details
Site: State Farm Center (15,544), Champaign.
Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Doug Altenberger (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WDAN 1490-AM, WDNL 102.1 FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.
TV: ESPNU.
Series history: Illinois leads 7-0.
Last meeting: Illinois won 78-77 in overtime on Nov. 16, 2012, in Honolulu, Hawaii.
FYI: The majority of the games in the Illinois-Hawaii series have been played on the Big Island. The last two (2012 and 2007) were the Illini’s final tune-up for the Maui Invitational. Brandon Paul and Co. parlayed that overtime win in 2012 against the Rainbow Warriors into subsequent victories against USC, Chaminade and Butler to claim the Maui Invitational title.
Scott Richey’s storylines
Latest addition
Illinois officially added to its 2020 class Saturday by announcing the signing of California native Coleman Hawkins. Adding the three-star 6-foot-10 forward to four-star guard Andre Curbelo gives Illinois the No. 8 class in the Big Ten and No. 48 nationally per 247Sports. “He’s a versatile forward,” Illini coach Brad Underwood said of Hawkins. “We felt like he was a guy that we didn’t have. He can literally guard any position on the court. He’s got great wingspan and unbelievably quick feet. He stretches the floor with his ability to shoot threes, very good ball handling and, for his position, a very good passer.” Hawkins had a second signing ceremony Saturday in Champaign at Papa Del’s with his Prolific Prep (Calif.) team in town for a pair of games. “The Illini fans, they’re crazy good,” Hawkins said. “It’s just a positive atmosphere.”
Ball security
Suffice it to say, turnovers were a point of emphasis this week in practice for Illinois. That the Illini committed 62 turnovers in their first three games basically guaranteed it. “Guys have been running for tunrovers,” junior guard Trent Frazier said. “We take that as a responsibility to take care of the ball. I’d say it’s early in the season. We’re still trying to find our groove and our flow.” Sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu wasn’t making any excuses for the team’s turnover trouble. “We’re high-level guards,” he said. “We’ve got to nip it in the bud. Take care of it. It’s something we cannot continue to have.”
Scouting report
Hawaii heads into Monday’s game at Illinois off an 83-75 victory against Portland State on Friday. The Rainbow Warriors made 11 of 20 three-pointers, with senior guard Eddie Stansberry going 6 of 7 as part of his 28-point game. “They’re a team that has a very, very high skill set,” Underwood said. “They’ve got two wings that shoot the cover off it. They’ve got a point guard, who is a tremendous facilitator. They’re extremely unselfish. They spray the ball around.”
Prediction: Illinois 83, Hawaii 69
Two things will help the Illini start off this upcoming homestand with a win. Fewer turnovers — like significantly so — and not allowing the Rainbow Warriors to heat up from deep. (N-G prediction record: 3-0)