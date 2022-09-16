In different directions
Centennial (3-0) has won 12 of its last 18 games dating back to the condensed 2021 spring season. Champaign Central (1-2) has experienced three victories over its previous 16 games in the same time frame. That makes Chargers coach Kyle Jackson and Maroons coach Tim Turner speak differently about their Week 3 triumphs last Friday. Centennial prevailed by a 45-20 score over Peoria Richwoods. “We had a good drive to start the game and then faltered a little bit, and then we picked it up the rest of the half,” Jackson said. “Second half, started a little slow again and finally woke up.” Central picked up an 18-13 win versus Granite City. “Huge win, just for our kids and our program,” Turner said. “We’ve improved over the last two weeks ... and to have those as moral victories is great. But you like to have a real victory — a victory on the scoreboard.”
What a rushBoth of these teams use numerous athletes out of the backfield, though not in the same way. Centennial possesses a clear bell cow running back in senior Brandon Harvey, who turned in a 179-yard, four-touchdown performance against Richwoods. Senior Andre Miner was the only other Charger to rack up double-digit rushes, but he still was out-touched by Harvey 23-10. “The offense is clicking pretty well,” Jackson said. “We’ve got Brandon Harvey, our tailback, on the sideline (saying), ‘Coach, you’ve got to feed me.’” Turner said he deploys more athletes for fewer carries apiece — guys like juniors Kentrell James and PJ Bwandundu and sophomores Ronald Baker III and Brock VanDeever. “We don’t have a guy that’s a 25-, 30-touch a game guy. But we run the ball,” Turner said. “We’ve got to be able to spread the ball out to six, to eight guys that can carry the ball for five, six, seven carries.”
All three phasesBoth the Chargers and Maroons showed positive strides offensively, defensively and in special teams during Week 3. Centennial’s all-around excellence actually was so noteworthy that Jackson and his assistants joked about it on the sideline. “We scored twice on defense, we scored twice on special teams, and so our offensive coordinator says, ‘Offense, you didn’t get on the field tonight,’” Jackson said. “That’s been something we’re really excited about — we’re playing well-rounded team ballgames.” Central received one touchdown in each of the three phases versus Granite City. James rushed for a score, junior KJ Phillips returned an interception to the end zone and Baker turned a Warriors punt into six points for Central.
Colin Likas