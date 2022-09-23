keys to the game
No size disadvantageBryson Perez-Hinton is not the prototypical high school quarterback, at least based on his outward appearance. The Danville senior is listed at 5-foot-5, 160 pounds. “I would give him maybe 5-6,” Vikings coach Marcus Forrest said. “That depends on if his hair’s braided or out.” There’s no doubt, however, that a relative lack of size hasn’t hindered his ability to produce offensively. He’s Danville’s leading rusher through four weeks (55 carries for 217 yards and five touchdowns), and he’s completed 16 of 32 passes for 176 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. “He’s been compact, which has helped him be able to power through some runs at some times,” Forrest said. “We don’t look at his height as a negative, as a setback. He steps up, he competes, he plays hard and he doesn’t back down from anything.”
Knowing who to stopCoach Kyle Jackson‘s Centennial team brings a 4-0 record into this matchup, going against Danville’s 3-1 ledger. The last two meetings between the Chargers and Vikings have been physical games, resulting in a 13-6 Centennial win last season and a 13-0 Danville victory in the condensed 2021 spring campaign. Forrest said his athletes need to contain Chargers senior tailback Brandon Harvey and sophomore quarterback Kellen Davis early and often if they want to keep Centennial’s half of the score low once again. “They’ve got a running back that gets the ball, comes downhill and runs behind his pads and runs real physical,” Forrest said. “The main option offensively is that running back, and he’s coming at you. ... They’ve had an outstanding start, so I know they’re an extremely confident group — as you should be.”
Ready for a fightLikewise, Jackson is accustomed to Danville’s style of play under Forrest’s direction. In his fourth Chargers-Vikings game as Centennial’s head coach, Jackson is familiar with the talents of Perez-Hinton, senior rusher/linebacker Tommy Harris Jr., junior rusher/linebacker Phillip Shaw IV and sophomore quarterback/safety Ja’Vaughn Robinson and knows the Vikings “want to use their athletes to beat you.” “Danville’s always going to be an athletic, hard-hitting, physical, punch-you-in-the-mouth kind of a team. That’s exactly what they want to do,” Jackson said. “They don’t do anything too terribly complex or too complicated, but what they do, they tend to be fairly good at. And they keep it simple for the purpose of being able to play fast.”
Colin Likas