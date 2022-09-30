Hungry for a shutout
Some might find the fact Mahomet-Seymour has allowed exactly 14 points in each of its first five games a bit funny, especially since the Bulldogs have handily won each of those matchups. Don’t count M-S coach Jon Adkins or his athletes among that group. “It is kind of comical, but I know our kids on that side of the ball aren’t very happy,” Adkins said. “That leaves a sour taste in our kids’ mouths. ... They want that shutout, and they also know we need to be playing our best ball at the right time.” The Bulldogs have pulled their starters early from multiple games thanks to lopsided scores, but those starters still allowed single touchdowns to Lincoln and Charleston that apparently left them fuming. Interestingly, one of M-S’ three defensive shutouts last season came in Week 6 at Quincy Notre Dame.
Better than their record?
Coach Jack Cornell‘s Raiders sit at 3-2 heading to Mahomet’s Frank Dutton Field on Friday night. It’s not the most inspiring record, considering one of those victories came via forfeit, but it didn’t stop Adkins from deeming QND “the best 3-2 team in the state of Illinois.” Cornell, a former Illinois offensive lineman and Raiders product, isn’t concerning himself with how his program might rank statewide at this point in the year. “Everybody wants to talk about playoffs ... but we’re just so focused on taking this one game at a time, particularly when you play teams like Mahomet,” Cornell said. “I don’t know where we stack up with the other 3-2 teams in the state. I know where 5-0 stacks up.”
Coming back strong
Two of M-S’ top wide receiving options, seniors Quenton Rogers and Valient Walsh, each suffered injuries in 2021 that prevented them from seeing varsity playing time as sophomores. QND senior starting running back Jordan Stickler knows that feeling, though in a slightly different way. “He got hurt on the last play of the last underclass game of the spring (2021 condensed season). Tore his ACL, which unfortunately put him out for last year,” Cornell said. “He’s somebody right now who has 50 carries for 303 yards. ... He’s fought his way back from injury, got himself healthy for his senior year and is really playing very well for us.”