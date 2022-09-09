He’s the real deal
The “all eyes are on X” storyline tends to be overused, but it’s true when it comes to Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond senior quarterback and defensive back Kaden Feagin. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound Illinois football commit leads the Knights (1-1) in rushing with 227 yards and two touchdowns on 34 carries. He’s completed 14 of 20 passes for 142 yards and three scores against no interceptions. And he has a team-high 16 tackles to go with one interception. Villa Grove (1-1) cannot lose sight of Feagin — essentially ever — at Russ Ghere Field if the Blue Devils hope to avenge last fall’s 49-22 loss to ALAH. “It’s a difficult game plan, especially with him being a quarterback as well as a good running back,” Villa Grove coach Heath Wilson said. “He can throw the ball just as effective as he can run. I know, probably, his first choice is to get outside the pocket and run.”
Don’t forget about him
ALAH coach Ryan Jefferson realizes he has “one of the best runners in the area” in Feagin. But he’s refusing to overlook Feagin’s opposing quarterback on Friday night. Blue Devils junior Layne Rund doesn’t possess the same physical attributes as Feagin, with Rund checking in at 5-7 and 150 pounds. But Rund’s offensive statistics thus far are impressive. He has completed 29 of 50 passes for 511 yards and five touchdowns, while adding 134 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries. Senior running back Luke Zimmerman tends to draw more headlines for Villa Grove, but Jefferson recognizes his defense’s focus needs to be multi-pronged. “The quarterback has escapability, just like Kaden,” Jefferson said. “It’s kind of a lose-lose (situation) if he gets out of the pocket because it’s either he gets to run or you come up to stop him and he throws it downfield.”
Extra, extra
Villa Grove trotted out sophomore Kyle Krause to convert extra point attempts against Bureau Valley in Week 1 and Ridgeview/Lexington in Week 2. Krause was successful on five attempts. But Wilson was unable to commit to Krause providing his kicking services against ALAH, after Krause suffered an injury last week. “We’re trying new kickers out, and it could be going for two (points after touchdowns),” Wilson said. “I haven’t decided yet. We’ll find out.”
COLIN LIKAS