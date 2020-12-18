In what appears to be a fitting conclusion to the strangest of college football seasons, Illinois on Saturday will play in an empty stadium covered in snow while conducting a coaching search.
For now.
As the Big Ten canceled a third game in the league’s Champions Week, Illinois prepped to make today’s flight to State College, Pa., which received 15 inches of snow Wednesday. The team is set to depart from Willard Airport in Savoy this afternoon, Illinois sports information director Kent Brown said Thursday afternoon.
No fans will be in attendance at Beaver Stadium for Saturday’s 4:30 p.m. kickoff because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Whether Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman will be in attendance is uncertain as he conducts a search for Lovie Smith’s replacement.
Two Big Ten games, Indiana-Purdue and Iowa- Michigan, were canceled Tuesday because of COVID-19 protocols. Another game, Michigan State-Maryland, was called off Thursday.