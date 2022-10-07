Stepping up his role
Senior Drew Sheppard was tasked with replacing now-graduated Monticello quarterback Joey Sprinkle, a two-year starter who earned News-Gazette All-Area first-team status last fall. And the Sages’ offense largely hasn’t missed a beat with Sheppard in charge, averaging 36.5 points per game through six weeks as he has thrown for 1,430 yards and 13 touchdowns while rushing for 456 yards and five scores. But the 6-foot-3, 185-pound Sheppard also starts at safety, something Monticello coach Cully Welter would prefer not to be the case. “He started at safety last year for us. ... We don’t usually ask our quarterbacks to play defense, but with our little bit lack of depth and his experience back there, he’s had to go both ways all year long,” Welter said. “He’s got a lot of responsibility on his plate, and he’s just a great kid. ... I’m very happy with how he’s done this year.”
The kids are all rightPaxton-Buckley-Loda’s offense is led by a pair of sophomores. Quarterback Conner Vaughn and running back Robert Boyd-Meents have combined for 1,002 rushing yards, and Vaughn has thrown for 454 yards and six touchdowns. Of course, youth also can be exposed in big games. And the Panthers are coming off their most trying offensive game of the season, losing 51-8 last Friday night to Prairie Central.
“Everybody tries to slow down our top running back. ... But, for the most part, we’re eventually going to bust one, we feel like,” PBL coach Josh Pritchard said. “We preach to them, ‘Yeah, 20-yard and 30-yard carries look really nice. But, realistically, when you’re playing these top teams, 4, 5, 6 yards, they’re not bad plays. We have to keep on it.”
Ghosts of the pastLast year’s game between these teams turned into an instant classic through the course of a wild fourth quarter. A 15-0 Monticello advantage abruptly turned into a 16-15 PBL lead, and the Panthers finalized a playoff-qualifying victory with an end-zone interception on defense. Monticello was 6-0 and PBL was 4-2 entering that game, so the roles nearly are reversed this time around. “We don’t dwell too much on what happened previously, but certainly that was a tough loss for us,” Welter said. “We didn’t feel that we executed very well, but a lot of that had to do with PBL and what they did.”
COLIN LIKAS