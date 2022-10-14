You can find him everywhere
Senior Owen Birt is one of St. Joseph-Ogden’s leading forces on the defensive side of the ball. The defensive end has compiled 39 tackles, two tackles for loss, 11/2 sacks and two forced fumbles for the Spartans, who have allowed an average of 10 points during their four wins this season and are coming off a 42-0 shutout of Pontiac last week. But SJ-O coach Shawn Skinner also has asked Birt to step up on the offensive line in an effort to bring “some stability” to that group. “Owen is the epitome of a team player,” Skinner said. “One of my favorite plays of the year was at IVC. He ended up getting a quarterback pressure on a bubble screen and ends up 22 yards downfield making an assist on the (tackle). That’s why he’s our captain.”
Showing his age while having funRantoul senior Mytrell Bush had a great deal of fun when he stopped by The News-Gazette’s Champaign office as part of a preseason prep football media days event. It led to a photo of Bush, in mid-scream, cracking the front page of a future sports section. His leadership also is appreciated on the Eagles’ offensive and defensive lines by first-year coach Scott Quinlan, especially considering the lineup has trended younger for Rantoul’s big boys up front. Defensive linemen Tryvell Smalls and Jacob Shingleton are the only other seniors starting in the trenches right now. “Mytrell Bush is a beast on the line,” Quinlan said. “For his size, his first step is as quick as any. He’s definitely been our anchor.”
Taking flight with the SpartansSJ-O junior Joe Frasca has converted 26 of 28 point-after kick attempts this season, taking one worry off Skinner’s plate on Friday nights. Frasca also attempted a 48-yard field goal in last week’s win over Pontiac, which Skinner said came up about 4 yards short. Being a reliable high school football kicker is impressive enough these days, but Frasca’s last name also is attached to the Urbana-based aerospace company Frasca International Incorporated. And he’s apparently comfortable with the family’s craft. “He had his solo pilot license before his driver’s license,” Skinner said. “We told him, ‘You could literally fly to school before you could drive to school.’ Kickers are a little bit different, and Joe’s right there.”
