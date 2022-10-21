Only one concern
Cully Welter and Scott Hamilton are two respected, Hall of Fame football coaches. And two individuals who won’t get sucked into discussing any perceived rivalry between their teams. Hamilton, Unity’s 29th-year coach who has a 268-65 record with the Rockets, says that’s a topic for fans to worry about. On the Sages’ side, there’s an additional reason to worry less about defeating a rival and more about winning altogether. Monticello is sitting on five wins, and therefore not guaranteed an IHSA playoff spot at this time. “On the heels of the Prairie Central game (a 48-13 loss last week), we’re preaching it a lot,” said Welter, who is 122-39 in his 15th season with the Sages. “We don’t want to come in content to get into the playoffs. We’re happy to get in, but we don’t want to go through the motions. We’re trying to compete, and we always want to stress that to our kids. Last year, we were underdogs, as well, and it went right down to the wire.”
Show of respectWelter saying Monticello is an underdog comes from Unity boasting a 7-1 record and the fact the Rockets beat the Sages 33-27 in overtime last fall. Hamilton, however, knows not to underestimate a Welter-led squad. Unity and Monticello lost their Week 1 games — the Rockets to Prairie Central, the Sages to St. Joseph-Ogden — and are in better shape now. “If you would’ve watched Monticello Week 1 (versus) Monticello Week 8, what jumps out is this is the most impressive coaching situation I’ve seen Cully do,” Hamilton said. “The improvement of their kids is really, really, really good.”
Hold the line
Unity senior Matt Brown broke free for 304 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 43 carries during last Friday night’s 26-12 win at Paxton-Buckley-Loda. Credit Brown and a largely rebuilt Rockets offensive line, too. Senior right guard Hunter Duncan was the only returning starter from last season, and he’s now flanked by junior right tackle Zach Renfrow, senior center Mason Perry, sophomore left guard Kalen Shoot and sophomore left tackle Jaden Dene. “Probably the forgotten pieces are our tight end and wing, Taylor Warfel and Gavin Moore,” Hamilton said. “Last week, with the weather, we ended up going to a two-tight end, two-wing set ... and Matt was able to have a big day.”
COLIN LIKAS