Lineups
No. 16 House of ‘Paign
Starters
P Name Ht. Hometown College
G Andres Feliz 6-2 Guachupita, D.R. Illinois ‘20
G Billy Garrett Jr. 6-6 Chicago DePaul ‘17
G Malcolm Hill 6-6 Fairview Heights Illinois ‘17
F Mike Daum 6-9 Kimball, Neb. South Dakota St. ‘19
C Nnanna Egwu 6-11 Chicago Illinois ‘15
FYI: Garrett has ties to the Big Ten though his grandfather, Bill. The eldest Garrett was the 1947 Indiana Mr. Basketball and became the first Black basketball player at Indiana. The intramural center on the Bloomington campus is now the William Leon Garrett Fieldhouse.
Off the bench
P Name Ht. Hometown College
F Michael Finke 6-10 Champaign Illinois ’18/GCU ’19
G Kyle Vinales 6-2 Detroit CCSU ’14
F Leron Black 6-7 Memphis, Tenn. Illinois ’18
No. 1 Carmen’s Crew
Starters
P Name Ht. Hometown College
G Aaron Craft 6-2 Findlay, Ohio Ohio State ‘14
G David Lighty 6-5 Cleveland Ohio State ‘11
G William Buford 6-5 Toledo, Ohio Ohio Sate ‘12
F Lenzelle Smith 6-5 Zion Ohio State ‘14
F Deshaun Thomas 6-7 Fort Wayne, Ind. Ohio State ‘13
FYI: Craft played one season in the then-D-League in 2014-15 and won a title with the Santa Cruz Warriors. He split the next season between Hungary and a return to Santa Cruz and then played the next three years in Europe. Craft will retire after his TBT run and begin medical school at Ohio State.
Off the bench
P Name Ht. Hometown College
G Demetri McCamey 6-3 Bellwood Illinois ‘11
G Jon Diebler 6-6 Upper Sandusky, Ohio Ohio State ‘11
F Dallas Lauderdale 6-7 Solon, Ohio Ohio State ’11
Details
Site: Nationwide Arena; Columbus, Ohio
TV: ESPN
FYI: Carmen’s Crew is the defending TBT champ. The Ohio State alumni team topped Golden Eagles (a Marquette alumni squad) in last year’s championship game at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, but the more notable victory actually came in the semifinals. That’s where Carmen’s Crew handed Overseas Elite its first-ever loss in TBT play after four straight championships.
Scott Richey’s storylines
Defense first
House of ‘Paign limited War Tampa to 53 points in its 23-point victory on Saturday. No team scored fewer points in the first three days of the tournament, with the 65 points Peoria All-Stars scored in its loss to Herd That the closest. Former Auburn star Bryce Brown was supposed to be War Tampa’s go-to offensive threat. He scored eight points on 2-of-10 shooting. Wofford grad Fletcher Magee was the most prolific three-pointer in NCAA history and missed all three he attempted against House of ‘Paign. The Illinois alumni squad has bucket-getters. Its opening-round win started at the other end. “The staff, they did a great job of preaching start off on the defensive end — be physical, be dirty, man,” House of ‘Paign guard Malcolm Hill said. “I think we did a great job with our coverages. Even when we messed up some coverages we played so hard. It’s just fun when you’ve got a group of guys that plays hard.”
Grit and grind
Mike LaTulip didn’t play with Andres Feliz at Illinois, but the former Illini walk-on got a chance to watch the 6-foot-2 guard play each of the past two seasons. The style of play Feliz became known for in his short Illini career caught LaTulip’s eye then and stuck with the House of ‘Paign general manager and coach. “When you watch this dude’s game from afar, you envision what it’s like to have him on your team,” LaTulip said. “It started in practice. We were scrimmaging the other day, and the dude is competitive. When it comes to the toughness that he displays, man, he’s a guy that everybody wants to go to war with.” Feliz has always credited his upbringing for how he attacks the game of basketball. “Where I’m from in Guachupita in the Dominican Republic, I got that from there,” the former Illini guard said. “Coming from a poor background, I had to sacrifice more than anybody else and work harder than anybody else to be in the position that I am today.”
Crucial late addition
Carmen’s Crew has tried for several years — every year, in fact, in the last three since the team was formed — to get former Ohio State standout Deshaun Thomas on the roster. It’s just never quite worked out, including last summer when Thomas got married. The 6-7 forward wound up being Carmen’s Crew’s last addition for this year’s team. “He’s an Elam ender,” Carmen’s Crew coach Jared Sullinger said. “That’s what he does. He scores. He gets buckets. He was top five in the Euroleague in scoring, and I think he played like 18 minutes a game.” Sullinger was just a bit off in his statistical proclamation. Thomas finished seventh in the Euroleague in scoring at 13.9 points per game, but played 29.4 minutes per game for Panathinaikos. He played 18.7 minutes per game in domestic league play (and averaged 12.6 points).
Prediction
House of ‘Paign 77, Carmen’s Crew 74. No one could tell House of ‘Paign had only been together less than a week by the way Saturday’s win against War Tampa played out. Carmen’s Crew has history and long-term relationships on its side, but House of ‘Paign goes full UMBC mode with a 16-over-1 upset. Look for Mike Daum to be a big difference-maker again for House of ‘Paign, with Malcolm Hill steady offensively and Andres Feliz getting after it on both ends of the court to propel House of ‘Paign into Friday afternoon’s quarterfinals.