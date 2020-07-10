L
ineups No. 16 House of ‘Paign (2-0) StartersP Name Ht. College PPG
G Andres Feliz 6-2 Illinois ‘20 17.5
G Billy Garrett Jr. 6-6 DePaul ‘17 7.0
G Malcolm Hill 6-6 Illinois ‘17 13.0
F Mike Daum 6-9 South Dakota State ‘19 22.0
C Nnanna Egwu 6-11 Illinois ‘15 2.5
FYI: Daum has been one of the top scorers in The Basketball Tournament, which shouldn’t really be a surprise. The former South Dakota State All-American scored 3,067 points in his college career to rank seventh all-time. He trails only LSU’s Pete Maravich (3,667), Portland State’s Freeman Williams (3,249), Campbell’s Chris Clemons (3,225), La Salle’s Lionel Simmons (3,217), Mississippi Valley State’s Alphonso Ford (3,165) and Creighton’s Doug McDermott (3,150).
Off the benchP Name Ht. College PPG
F Michael Finke 6-10 Illinois ’18 1.5
G Kyle Vinales 6-2 Central Connecticut State ’14 10.5
F Leron Black 6-7 Illinois ’18 2.0
No. 8 Red Scare (1-0) Starters
P Name Ht. College PPG
G Kyle Davis 6-0 Dayton ‘17 6.0
G Trey Landers 6-5 Dayton ‘20 7.0
G Darell Davis 6-6 Dayton ‘18 15.0
F Devin Oliver 6-8 Dayton ‘14 9.0
C Trevor Thompson 7-0 Ohio State ‘17 12.0
FYI: Like House of ‘Paign’s Andres Feliz, Landers and teammate Ryan Mikesell missed out on the NCAA tournament when the season was canceled. Landers was the Flyers’ third-leading scorer in 2019-20 behind Obi Toppin and Jalen Crutcher, averaging 10.5 points.
Off the benchP Name Ht. College PPG
F Ryan Mikesell 6-7 Dayton ‘20 14.0
G Ryan McMahon 6-0 Louisville ‘20 12.0
C Jalen Robinson 6-9 Dayton ‘15 2.0
DetailsSite: Nationwide Arena; Columbus, Ohio
TV: ESPN
FYI: Red Scare made it to the championship of the Columbus Regional last year — its first in the tournament — before losing to eventual champs Carmen’s Crew. This year’s Dayton alumni team, however, is essentially brand new after Kendall Pollard and Josh Cunningham led the way last year.
Scott Richey’s storylinesStyle diversityHouse of ‘Paign had to grind out its Wednesday win against reigning champs Carmen’s Crew in contrast to the blowout the (mostly) Illinois alumni squad put together in the opening round against War Tampa. Mike Daum led House of ‘Paign in scoring in both games and the team had multiple players in double figures again, but it came differently against Carmen’s Crew. “That’s what I love about this team is we can win in different ways,” House of ‘Paign coach Mike LaTulip said. “I thought the first game we were trying to knife people up with sets, and we did that. Then this game, it was, ‘Hey, let’s find mismatches. Let’s give the ball to guys who can put the ball in the basket.’ I thought we did that. I thought these guys were tremendous in that regard. I think that gives us confidence as a team moving forward because it doesn’t matter what the game is. If it’s an ugly game, if it’s a grind-it-out game, if it’s a run-and-game game, we can play a myriad of different styles.”
Second chanceIllinois was all set to play in the NCAA tournament this March before the COVID-19 pandemic necessitated the cancellation of the remaining conference tournaments and the NCAA tournament itself. That was it for Andres Feliz’s college basketball career. An abrupt and disappointing end. The emotions expressed by House of ‘Paign — including the bear hug Feliz wrapped up Malcolm Hill in after Wednesday’s win against Carmen’s Crew — show this year’s TBT might mean a little more. “All these guys put a smile on my face when I see them playing out there, but Dre in particular,” LaTulip said. “He’s a guy that kind of got the rug pulled from under him with the NCAA tournament this year. To get him out on this stage and playing on ESPN, I think he’s showing people what he’s capable of.”
From walk-on to coachFriday’s matchup between House of ‘Paign and Red Scare will feature a coaching showdown between undefeated first-time coaches. House of ‘Paign’s Mike LaTulip is now 2-0 in his career, while Red Scare’s Joey Gruden won his coaching debut Wednesday against Big X. Both LaTulip and Gruden were also both walk-ons at Illinois and Dayton, respectively. “It felt kind of surreal,” Gruden said about his first win. “I didn’t think my coaching debut would be on ESPN, but it’s exciting. I’m 1-0 and off to a good start. Maybe I should retire now. To play with these guys and for them to trust me as a coach means a lot. I love all these guys. I consider them all friends, and for them to listen to me and take my advice means a lot as a walk-on. It just shows what kind of guys they are and the respect they have.”
Prediction House of ‘Paign 78, Red Scare 72. The “grad transfers” have certainly worked out for House of ‘Paign, with Mike Daum the team’s leading scorer and rebounder through two games and Kyle Vinales clinching Wednesday’s win against Carmen’s Crew. Expect more from them as the tournament continues, but don’t discount a big game from Malcolm Hill — especially as a bounceback from his rough shooting performance in Wednesday’s win.
Scott Richey